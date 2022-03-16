Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds,Tips & Spreads - March 16th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz will continue their homestand as they host the Chicago Bulls for the final time this season at the Vivint Arena on March 16th.

The Chicago Bulls are coming off a 103-112 loss against the Sacramento Kings. The fourth-seeded Bulls found themselves at 41-27 on the season after the loss.

The Utah Jazz are also coming off a 111-117 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks. They are now tied for the fourth seed with a 42-26 record.

Both sides have suffered injuries to their rosters this season. However, the Bulls find themselves in murkier waters as key players continue to remain absent from the lineup.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Lonzo Ball remains sidelined with injury

The Bulls will have a few names to mention in their injury report ahead of their upcoming game on Wednesday.

While there are no new additions to the report, Chicago will continue to see Patrick Williams and Lonzo Ball out of the rotation.

Although Ball was expected to make a return in March, he is now out indefinitely. Williams, on the other hand, is expected to be back this month itself.

Although Zach LaVine was also mentioned in the injury report with a knee problem, he has been listed as probable to play against Utah.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Lonzo Ball Out Knee Patrick Williams Out Wrist Zach LaVine Probable Knee

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Bojan Bogdanovic reacts after making a tough shot

The Jazz will also mention a few players from their regular rotation ahead of their upcoming game.

A major addition will be Bojan Bogdanovic. Bogdanovic suffered a calf injury earlier in the week and is expected to be sidelined for the upcoming game.

Joining him in the injury report, Utah will also see Danuel House Jr., Udoka Azubuike and Trent Forrest out with injuries. While they have all been listed as day-to-day, they are expected to miss the game against Chicago.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Bojan Bogdanovic Out Knee Danuel House Jr Out Calf Udoka Azubuike Out Ankle Trent Forrest Questionable Wrist

Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Chicago Bulls 41-27 +205 Over 222.5 (-110) +6.5 (-110) Utah Jazz 42-26 -250 Under 222.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110)

The Utah Jazz have been favored to win this matchup primarily because of their homecourt advantage. Although both sides have featured relatively similar records this season, the Bulls have a 16-17 away record which makes them extremely vulnerable against a Utah team boasting a 24-11 home record.

With injuries also playing a role in determining the odds, Utah also enjoys the advantage of having a healthier roster.

Odds Sourced From: FanDuel SB

Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz Betting Tips

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls rank 7th in the league in offensive rating (112.9). The Bulls enjoy a 1-0 lead against the Jazz this season. Zach LaVine recorded 26 points in the last matchup against Utah

Utah Jazz

The Jazz will be without Bojan Bogdanovic. Utah are 2-3 in their last five games. Donovan Mitchell has recorded 20+ points in his last three games.

Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz Predicted Lineups

Chicago Bulls

Considering most of the injuries within Chicago's roster have been long-term injuries, the Bulls won't see a lot of changes to their main rotation.

With Ayo Dosunmu starting at point guard, Zach LaVine is likely to start at shooting guard given his status for the game. The frontcourt trio will remain the same as DeMar DeRozan starts at small forward along with Javonte Green at power forward and Nikola Vucevic at center.

The bench rotation will see some changes as Alex Caruso returns from injury. Caruso is a major defensive boost off the bench. Joining the guard rotation alongside Coby White, Caruso offers valuable minutes on the floor.

Derrick Jones Jr. and Tristan Thompson may also play some valuable minutes in this upcoming matchup.

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz will make some significant changes at the small forward position considering Bogdanovic being sidelined. But the rotation remains the same for the most part.

Although Utah opted to start Danuel House in the previous game, because of House's injury status, the Jazz may have to look at starting Rudy Gay at small forward. He will join Royce O'Neale and Rudy Gobert in the frontcourt.

The backcourt will continue to consist of Mike Conley at point guard and Donovan Mitchell at shooting guard.

The Jazz may have a shorthanded bench rotation considering the number of injured players. While players such as Jordan Clarkson and Hassan Whiteside receive significant burn regardless, the Jazz may also opt to have Eric Paschall and Nickeil Alexander-Walker play more minutes to make up for their absent players.

Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz Predicted Starting 5’s

Chicago Bulls

G - Ayo Dosunmu | G - Zach LaVine | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Javonte Green | C - Nikola Vucevic

Utah Jazz

G - Mike Conley | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Rudy Gay | F - Royce O'Neale | C - Rudy Gobert

