Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads & Odds - March 16th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz will continue their homestand as they host the Chicago Bulls for the final time this season at the Vivint Arena on March 16th.

The Chicago Bulls are coming off a 103-112 loss against the Sacramento Kings. Running into trouble in March, the fourth-seeded Bulls found themselves at 41-27 on the season.

The Utah Jazz are also coming off a loss. Facing a 111-117 defeat at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks, the Jazz also found themselves tied for the fourth spot with the Dallas Mavericks.

Wednesday's matchup will see Chicago enjoy a 1-0 series lead prior to the game. However, their current form sees them in a vulnerable position as they play in Utah this time around.

Match Details

Fixture - Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Wednesday, March 16th, 2022; 9:00 PM ET (Thursday, March 17th, 2022; 6:30 AM IST)

Venue - Vivint Arena, Salt Laker City, UT

Chicago Bulls Preview

Zach LaVine attempts to score against Joel Embiid

The Chicago Bulls had a lot of reasons to celebrate as Alex Caruso made his return from injury against the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, the side have struggled to record wins this month as they notch a 2-4 record through March.

Bulls Talk @NBCSBulls ALEX CARUSO IS JUST DIFFERENT ALEX CARUSO IS JUST DIFFERENT https://t.co/QZAZ7Xoqux

Their latest loss against the Kings was particularly disappointing. As the former number one seed in the East, the Bulls have cut a poor figure for themselves considering their red-hot form earlier in the season.

After a poor performance in the first half, Chicago managed to cut through the difference behind some solid scoring by the trio of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.

But the lack of contributions from other players and weak defensive efforts would see the Kings maintain their lead as they put an end to matters in the fourth quarter.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Ayo Dosunmu | G - Zach LaVine | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Javonte Green | C - Nikola Vucevic

Utah Jazz Preview

Rudy Gobert reacts to being charged with a technical foul

While the Utah Jazz are also coming off a loss in this game, they have enjoyed a relatively more successful campaign in March. With a steady 4-4 record over their last eight showings this month, the Jazz have stayed stable as they hold onto the fourth-seed for the time being.

The loss to Milwaukee saw a burst of impressive quarters from Utah, followed by equally dismal ones. While the first and third quarters saw the Jazz score in bunches, the second and fourth saw complete breakdowns in their offensive execution.

Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley notched 29 points each, while Rudy Gobert had a tremendous performance of 18 points and 14 rebounds. However, with limited contributions from the rest of their players, the Jazz came up short once again.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Rudy Gay | F - Royce O'Neale | C - Rudy Gobert

Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Chicago Bulls 41-27 +200 Over 225.5 (-110) +6.5 (-110) Utah Jazz 42-26 -250 Under 225.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110)

The Utah Jazz have been favored to win this matchup primarily because of their homecourt advantage. Although both sides have featured relatively similar records this season, the Bulls have a 16-17 away record which makes them extremely vulnerable against a Utah team boasting a 24-11 home record.

With injuries also playing a role in determining the odds, Utah also enjoys the advantage of having a healthier roster.

Odds Sourced From: Action Network

Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz Betting Tips

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls are 1-1 since Alex Caruso has returned to their rotation. Lonzo Ball remains out. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 28.0 points and 6.6 rebounds over his last 10 games. The Bulls have a 1-0 series lead against Utah this season.

Click here to bet on DeMar DeRozan scoring 28 points and leading Chicago to a win.

Utah Jazz

The Jazz will have most of their key players at their disposal in this game. Rudy Gobert recorded 17 points and 19 rebounds in his previous game against Chicago. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 25.5 points per game this season.

Click here to bet on Rudy Gobert notching a double-double against Chicago.

Bulls vs Jazz Match Predictions

The Utah Jazz should emerge as the winners in this matchup against the Chicago Bulls.

Considering the homecourt advantage in Utah's favor, the side also features a relatively healthier lineup than the Bulls. With a 4-4 record in the month of March, the Jazz are also in relatively better shape than Chicago, who are 2-4 in March.

While Chicago does enjoy a boost in their perimeter defense with Alex Caruso returning to the rotation, their defense in the paint is quite poor. This sees the Bulls in quite a predicament and could result in their loss on Wednesday.

Click here to register on FanDuel and bet on the Bulls vs Jazz game.

Where to watch the Bulls vs Jazz game?

The Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz game will be locally broadcast on AT&T SportsNet. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into KZNS.

Edited by Arnav