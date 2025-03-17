Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 17, 2025

The Chicago Bulls continued a six-game West Coast swing on Monday with a matchup against the Utah Jazz. Following a 135-126 loss in November to the Jazz, the Bulls look to get their revenge and even the season series. The visiting team flew to Salt Lake City with Lonzo Ball and Ayo Dosunmu inactive while Josh Giddey is doubtful due to a right ankle sprain.

Meanwhile, the Jazz hope to snap a nine-game losing slump and prevent the Bulls from tying the season series. The hosts, like their visitors, are also dealing with injuries in the rematch. John Collins, Taylor Hendricks and Keyonte George are out, while Jordan Clarkson, Jaden Springer and KJ Martin are questionable.

Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Delta Center in Salt Lake City will host the Bulls-Jazz rematch. Fans can also stream the action live via the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Bulls (-220) vs. Jazz (+180)

Odds: Bulls (-5.5) vs. Jazz (+5.5)

Total (O/U): Bulls (o239.5 -110) vs. Jazz (u239.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz preview

In the Chicago Bulls’ loss to the Utah Jazz in November, they shot 14-for-37 from deep and committed only nine turnovers but struggled in one key area. They allowed the Jazz to dominate the boards 49-36 and gave up 12 offensive rebounds.

Losing the rebounding battle was especially costly in the fourth quarter, an issue that allowed the Jazz to walk away with the win. The Bulls can’t allow the same issue to hound them in the rematch.

On the other hand, the Jazz nearly lost the game in Chicago despite leading by 15 points. They have to cut down on their turnovers to secure the season series. In the last meeting between the two teams, four of the 12 errors the Bulls committed came in the fourth quarter.

If Josh Giddey is out, somebody else must step up to help Coby White carry the scoring burden.

Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz predicted starting lineups

Bulls

PG: Tre Jones | SG: Coby White | SG: Kevin Huerter | SF: Matas Buzelis | C: Nikola Vucevic

Jazz

PG: Isaiah Collier | SG: Collin Sexton | SF: Cody Williams | PF: Lauri Markkanen | C: Walker Kessler

Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz betting tips

Tre Jones has taken advantage of his opportunities due to injuries sustained by Lonzo Ball and Josh Giddey. Jones, averaging 14.3 points per game in March, is putting up 16.0 PPG over his last five outings. He could easily top his 13.5 (O/U) points prop.

Kevin Huerter is another Bulls perimeter player enjoying increased minutes amid injuries. The sweet-shooting guard could take advantage of Utah’s short rest and No. 29 ranked defensive rating to eke past his 13.5 (O/U) points prop.

Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz prediction

Before losing 117-114 to the Houston Rockets on Saturday, the Chicago Bulls racked up four straight wins, including one over the Indiana Pacers. Chicago might not have Giddey, but it has been solid over the past two weeks.

The Bulls could get past the slumping Utah Jazz, who will host the game on short rest.

