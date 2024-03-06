Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 6, 2024

The Chicago Bulls are looking to sweep the season series against the Utah Jazz when they meet again on Wednesday. Chicago, which dominated in the first win, will try to repeat without several key players in the lineup. Minus Patrick Williams and Zach LaVine, the Bulls may have a tough time trying to stay unbeaten in the head-to-head matchup.

Utah has been reeling since Feb. 8. They have seemingly given up on a play-in tournament berth by dropping to 2-8 in their last 10 games. The Jazz beat Washington 127-115 in their last game but it’s anybody’s guess how they will perform against a team they have not beaten this season.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chicago badly needs wins as it fights to grab at least a play-in spot. Unlike the Jazz, the Bulls have been competitive and have shown more fight despite their losses. They can capitalize on what could be another lackluster effort from their opponents to keep themselves in contention for a play-in spot.

Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Jazz will host the Bulls at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on Wednesday, starting at 9:00 p.m. ET. KJZZ and NBC Sports Chicago will air the game live. Streaming is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Basketball fans can listen to SiriusXM, KSL 97.5 FM/S: KBMG 106.3 FM and 670 The Score to catch the action.

Moneyline: Bulls (-190) vs. Jazz (+160)

Spread: Bulls (-4.5) vs. Jazz (+4.5)

Total (Over/Under): Bulls (o223.5 -110) vs. Jazz (u223.5 -110)

Editors’ Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz: Game preview

The Chicago Bulls are so badly reliant on their new Big Three, which is composed of DeMar DeRozan, Coby White and Nikola Vucevic. With Zach LaVine injured, Chicago has turned to White to carry them to a play-in tournament spot.

The Bulls badly struggle if one of their top three players has an off night. They will be hoping their core players play well simultaneously to dominate the Jazz.

Expand Tweet

The Utah Jazz may have given up on their season already. They had a chance to bag at least a play-in tournament but five straight losses early in February seemed to have taken the fight out of them. Injuries to Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler, which will sideline both for some time, may have forced them to their situation.

Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz: Starting lineups

SF - DeMar DeRozan, C - Nikola Vucevic, PG - Coby White, SG - Alex Caruso and SG - Ayo Dosunmu will start for the Chicago Bulls.

PF - John Collins, PF - Luka Samanic, C - Omer Yurtseven, SG - Collin Sexton and PG - Keyonte George will line up for the Utah Jazz.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players who are uncertain to play.

Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz: Betting tips

Coby White has a 23.5 over/under points prop. The Chicago Bulls forward is averaging 29.5 PPG in March on 63.6% shooting, including 50.0% from deep. He may have another big scoring night and fly past his scoring prop on Wednesday.

Collin Sexton gets a 21.5 over/under points prop. Like White, Sexton has been red-hot this month, averaging 23.5 PPG on 56.3% shooting. The Utah Jazz will need Sexton to put up big numbers without Lauri Markkanen. He is likely to get past his points prop.

Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz: Prediction

The Chicago Bulls are desperately trying to keep their place in the top 10 in the Eastern Conference and punch a ticket to the play-in tournament. Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz have seemingly surrendered to their fate and are looking forward to a long offseason.

The Bulls are likely walking away with a win against the +4.5 spread given to the Jazz due to their obvious goal of getting into the play-in tournament.