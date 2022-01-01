Chicago Bulls vs Washington Wizards: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will head to the Capital One Arena for a matchup against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, January 1. This is going to be the first of three games between the two teams this season.

Chicago comes into the game on the back of a brilliant win against the Indiana Pacers. DeMar DeRozan sealed the game for the Pacers after a brilliant one-legged game winner. It was their sixth consecutive win and has pushed them to the number one seed in the East. Coach Billy Donovan will be hoping to keep this sensational run on and register another win in this game on the road.

However, the Wizards are not going to be an easy team to defeat. They have the likes of Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma, both of whom have done brilliant work this season. The team also has the likes of Montrezl Harrell and Daniel Gafford, who have both been great on the defensive end. After starting off the season well, the team slipped off to eighth position in the East. They will be hoping to get back some consistency and register another win in this home game.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

The Chicago Bulls will most likely miss out on the services of Alex Caruso for this game as well. Lonzo Ball, Tony Bradley, Alfonzo McKinnie and Marko Simonovic are also reported to be out due to Health and Safety Protocols. Patrick Williams will be out for the season as he recovers from a wrist injury.

Player Name Status Reason Alex Caruso Out Left Midfoot Sprain .Lonzo Ball Out Health and Safety Protocol Alfonzo McKinnie Out Health and Safety Protocol Marko Simonovic Out Health and Safety Protocol Patrick Williamson Out Wrist Injury

Washington Wizards Injury Report

The Washington Wizards have reported Rui Hachimura, Raul Neto, Brad Wanamaker, Aaron Holiday, Montrezl Harrell and Spencer Dinwiide to be out of the game, as these players have entered the Health and Safety Protocols of the league. Thomas Bryant will be out due to an ACL injury he suffered last season. Davis Bertans will also remain out due to a non-covid related illness.

Player Name Status Reason Rui Hachimura Out Health and Safety Protocol Spencer Dinwiddie Out Health and Safety Protocol Thomas Bryant Out Health and Safety Protocol Raul Neto Out Health and Safety Protocol Brad Wanamaker Out Health and Safety Protocol Davis Bertans Out Non Covid Illness

Chicago Bulls vs Washington Wizards: Predicted Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets

The Chicago Bulls have been very consistent with their lineup this season. There have been some changes here and there because of injuries, however, when all players are fit, coach Billy Donovan has been very sure about his starting 5. Going into this game, the Bulls will most likely start Coby White and Zach LaVine on the backcourt. DeMar DeRozan and Javonte Green will share the frontcourt, while Nikola Vucevic starts at center for the Bulls.

Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards v Phoenix Suns

The Washington Wizards have a few of their star players out of this game due to health and safety protocols. This means that Wes Unseld Jr. will have to make a lot of changes in his rotations. With the roster available, the team will start Bradley Beal and Deni Avdija on the backcourt. Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will share the frontcourt while Daniel Gafford continues at center for the Wizards.

Chicago Bulls vs Washington Wizards: Predicted Starting 5s

Chicago Bulls

Point Guard - Coby White, Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine, Small Forward - DeMar DeRozan, Power Forward - Javonte Green, Center - Nikola Vucevic

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Bradley Beal, Shooting Guard - Deni Avdija, Small Forward - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Power Forward - Kyle Kuzma, Center - Daniel Gafford

