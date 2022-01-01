Chicago Bulls vs Washington Wizards Prediction & Match Preview - January 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will make the trip to the Capital One Arena for a matchup against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, January 1. This is going to be the first encounter between these two Eastern Conference rivals this season.

The Bulls come into this matchup following a thrilling win over the Indiana Pacers. DeMar DeRozan pulled off an emphatic game-winner which sealed the deal for the Bulls. It was their sixth consecutive win and has now pushed them to top spot in the East. They will be looking to carry that momentum into the game and add another victory by putting on another strong showing.

As far as the Wizards are concerned, they head into this game after a brilliant win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma had big nights for the team, which helped ease proceedings for the Wizards.

But this game against the Bulls should prove to be a tough assignment, so the Wizards will need to be at their very best if they are to pull off a win. However, with most of their players fit, the Wizards should feel confident and will be hoping to put up a great fight at home.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bulls vs Washington Wizards | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Saturday, January 1, 8:00 PM ET [Sunday, January 2, 5:30 AM IST]

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Chicago Bulls Preview

Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets

The Chicago Bulls have been one of the most exciting teams to watch this season. Their latest additions have all been in tremendous form, especially DeMar DeRozan. The veteran has had a brilliant year and is looking to become an All-Star. He has been instrumental in Chicago's recent run of victories.

Heading into the game on Saturday, the Bulls will be hoping to bag another win and maintain their first-place ranking in the East. However, they will have to put on a good performance, as the Wizards are not an easy team to defeat.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan was recently dubbed the king of the fourth quarter because of his stellar play in the clutch. DeRozan is averaging 26.8 PPG and his consistency has been elite from the very start. He has formed a great rapport with LaVine and others in the Bulls franchise, resulting in what looks to be a playoff-bound Chicago team this year.

The veteran will be keen to continue his run of brilliant performances on Saturday as he tries to lead his team to yet another win.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Coby White, G - Zach LaVine, F - DeMar DeRozan, F - Javonte Green, C - Nikola Vucevic

Washington Wizards Preview

Washington Wizards v Phoenix Suns

The Washington Wizards started the season with a lot of positive results. At one point they were the top seed in the East, but since then the Wizards have seemingly lost their way. Their inconsistencies have pushed them to eight in the East. Bradley Beal has not made a lot of noise this year but has had some big games off late. He will be hoping to find another gear and get the Wizards back to winning ways.

A matchup against the Bulls is not going to be an easy one, however, the Wizards have proved that they are no longer an easy team to get a win over. They have a brilliant offense and a couple of tough players like Harrell and Gafford, who are both great defensively. Washington will be counting on its main contributors to make the difference on both ends of the floor when they face Chicago.

Key Player - Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal has not had the same year as he did last season. The 28-year-old is averaging 23.5 PPG on 46.0% shooting from the field. He is surrounded by a cohort of significant role players, which has lessened the scoring burden on him. Beal seems to have adjusted well to the new Wizards team and likes the type of basketball they are playing this season.

However, he will be hoping to lead the team back to some consistency as they lost 9 of their 14 games played in the month of December. Beal will have to put in a masterful performance on the offensive end if they are to get the better of a red-hot Bulls team.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G - Bradley Beal, G - Deni Avdija, F - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F - Kyle Kuzma, C - Daniel Gafford

Bulls vs Wizards Match Prediction

The matchup between the Bulls and the Wizards has all the looks of a nail-biting game. Both teams have relatively healthy rosters. barring one or two exceptions. However, considering the form of the players and the strength of both units, the Bulls look like the favorites to come away with a victory on Saturday.

Where to watch the Bulls vs Wizards game?

All NBA games will be available on the official NBA app. The game between the Chicago Bulls and the Washington Wizards will also be locally telecast on NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Washington.

