Chicago Sky vs LA Sparks WNBA 2023: Where to watch, odds, predictions, rosters, and more

The 5-0 Chicago Sky will look to end their six-game losing streak against the 7-7 LA Sparks on Wednesday at Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois. The game will be streamed at 12:00 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

In their last head-to-head matchup, the Sparks defeated the Sky 77-62.

The Sparks made 28 field goals while the Sky made 27, and the game was won on the free throw line where the Sparks made 18 free throws, compared to the Sky's four. Chicago had more fouls, more turnovers and lost the battle on the boards 34-42.

Nneka Ogwumike was a key player in the matchup and scored 19 points. She is currently averaging 20.2 points per game (5th in the league), 9.5 rebounds per game (5th in the league), and 1.7 steals per game (6th in the league).

In LA's recent game against Dallas Wings, Ogwumike scored a game-high 27 points and posted 12 rebounds. There is no doubt that Ogwumike will have a profound impact on the upcoming game versus the Sky and look to continue her superior play.

Chicago's Kahleah Copper and Marina Mabrey will look to play better in this matchup. Both of them did not have a great game against LA last time, scoring only 10 and 8 points, respectively.

Copper led the Sky in scoring in 2022 and is currently averaging 16.6 points per game and is coming off a 29-point scoring outburst against the Sun.

Mabrey is averaging 16.2 points and could look to have a big night as well. Mabrey and Copper will both need to put on great performances if the Sky is going to get a result here.

Chicago Sky vs LA Sparks: Injury Update

Chicago Sky: Ruthy Hebard: out (personal), Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

LA Sparks: Lexie Brown: out (illness), Layshia Clarendon: out (foot), Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Jasmine Thomas: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

Chicago Sky vs LA Sparks: Last 10 outings

Chicago Sky: 2-8, averaging 76.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 5.4 steals, and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points per game.

LA Sparks: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.7 steals, and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

Chicago Sky vs LA Sparks: Predictions

Chicago Sky v Los Angeles Sparks

Chicago should come out desperate to end their six-game losing streak, while LA will look to surpass the .500 mark. While it is an away game and won't be an easy win by any measure, the Sparks should come out on top.

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-14.5)

Computer Predicted Total: 166.1

Score: LA 83-71 Chicago

Chicago is a massive underdog as per the computer-predicted spread. That said, the Sky could put up a fight and the game might be close.

