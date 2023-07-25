Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction & Game Preview - July 25, 2023 | WNBA

The Las Vegas Aces continue their charge toward a historic season and a potential repeat of their 2022 WNBA championship success. The latest team to stand in the Aces' way is the Chicago Sky, as the two teams are set to go head-to-head on Tuesday (July 25).

The Sky sit fifth in the Eastern Conference, with their chance of postseason basketball likely over. The Aces, meanwhile, have lost just two games all season - both on the road - and boast a 91.3% win rate.

No WNBA is as fearsome as the Aces. Chicago will need to be at their best simply to ensure the scoreline remains respectable. If Las Vegas wins their contest against Chicago by at least 15 points, they will set a new WNBA record.

Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces: Prediction

Las Vegas are coming into the game against Chicago as the heavy favorites to add another win to their season tally. Becky Hammon has her Aces team playing at an elite level that no other roster appears capable of reaching.

Chicago has shown signs of potential in recent weeks, but a contest against a roster that's bordering on historic is likely going to be too much for them. It would be a big shock if the Sky were to pull out a win against the Aces on Tuesday, but stranger things have happened.

Las Vegas Aces roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Kierstan Bell F 6-1 ft 176 lbs MARCH 16, 2000 1 yrs FLORIDA GULF COAST/USA Alysha Clark F 5-11 ft 167 lbs JULY 7, 1987 10 yrs MIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA Sydney Colson G 5-8 ft 140 lbs AUGUST 6, 1989 8 yrs TEXAS A&M/USA Cayla George C-F 6-4 ft 192 lbs MAY 1, 1989 3 yrs AUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA Chelsea Gray G 5-11 ft 170 lbs OCTOBER 8, 1992 8 yrs DUKE/USA Ashley Joens G 6-1 ft 160 lbs MARCH 16, 2000 R IOWA STATE/USA Candace Parker F-C 6-4 ft 184 lbs APRIL 19, 1986 15 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Kelsey Plum G 5-8 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 24, 1994 5 yrs WASHINGTON/USA Kiah Stokes C 6-3 ft 191 lbs MARCH 30, 1993 7 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Riquna Williams G 5-7 ft 165 lbs MAY 28, 1990 10 yrs MIAMI/USA A'ja Wilson C 6-4 ft 195 lbs AUGUST 8, 1996 5 yrs SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Jackie Young G 6-0 ft 165 lbs SEPTEMBER 16, 1997 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA

Chicago Sky roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Morgan Bertsch F 6-4 ft 173 lbs APRIL 20, 1997 R CALIFORNIA-DAVIS/USA Kahleah Copper G-F 6-1 ft 165 lbs AUGUST 28, 1994 7 yrs RUTGERS/USA Dana Evans G 5-6 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 1, 1998 2 yrs LOUISVILLE/USA Rebekah Gardner G 6-1 ft 130 lbs JULY 9, 1990 1 yrs UCLA/USA Isabelle Harrison F 6-3 ft 183 lbs SEPTEMBER 27, 1993 6 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Ruthy Hebard F 6-4 ft 190 lbs APRIL 28, 1998 3 yrs OREGON/USA Sika Koné F 6-3 ft 180 lbs JULY 13, 2002 R SPAIN/MALI Marina Mabrey G 5-11 ft 170 lbs SEPTEMBER 14, 1996 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA Robyn Parks F 6-1 ft 170 lbs JULY 19, 1992 R VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH/USA Alanna Smith F 6-4 ft 180 lbs SEPTEMBER 10, 1996 4 yrs STANFORD/AUSTRALIA Taylor Soule F 5-11 ft 186 lbs JANUARY 5, 2000 R VIRGINIA TECH/USA Elizabeth Williams C-F 6-3 ft 200 lbs JUNE 23, 1993 8 yrs DUKE/UNITED KINGDOM Courtney Williams G 5-8 ft 139 lbs MAY 11, 1994 7 yrs SOUTH FLORIDA/USA

Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on NBA TV, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Wintrust Arena and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces: Players to watch

A'ja Wilson is coming into the contest against the Sky, having dropped 35 points and collected 14 rebounds in her last game. Wilson is the focal point of the Vegas Aces offensive unit. However, Candace Parker and Chelsea Gray will also be serious threats to the Sky's defense.

For Chicago, Kahleah Copper and Courtney Williams will look to make their mark against the Aces. Both Chicago players are enjoying impressive seasons and will likely be motivated by the chance to stop Las Vegas from setting a new WNBA record for consecutive blow-wins.

