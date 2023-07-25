Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction & Game Preview - July 25, 2023 | WNBA

The Las Vegas Aces continue their charge toward a historic season and a potential repeat of their 2022 WNBA championship success. The latest team to stand in the Aces' way is the Chicago Sky, as the two teams are set to go head-to-head on Tuesday (July 25).
The Sky sit fifth in the Eastern Conference, with their chance of postseason basketball likely over. The Aces, meanwhile, have lost just two games all season - both on the road - and boast a 91.3% win rate.
No WNBA is as fearsome as the Aces. Chicago will need to be at their best simply to ensure the scoreline remains respectable. If Las Vegas wins their contest against Chicago by at least 15 points, they will set a new WNBA record.
Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces: Prediction
Las Vegas are coming into the game against Chicago as the heavy favorites to add another win to their season tally. Becky Hammon has her Aces team playing at an elite level that no other roster appears capable of reaching.
Chicago has shown signs of potential in recent weeks, but a contest against a roster that's bordering on historic is likely going to be too much for them. It would be a big shock if the Sky were to pull out a win against the Aces on Tuesday, but stranger things have happened.
Las Vegas Aces roster
Chicago Sky roster
Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on NBA TV, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Wintrust Arena and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.
Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces: Players to watch
A'ja Wilson is coming into the contest against the Sky, having dropped 35 points and collected 14 rebounds in her last game. Wilson is the focal point of the Vegas Aces offensive unit. However, Candace Parker and Chelsea Gray will also be serious threats to the Sky's defense.
For Chicago, Kahleah Copper and Courtney Williams will look to make their mark against the Aces. Both Chicago players are enjoying impressive seasons and will likely be motivated by the chance to stop Las Vegas from setting a new WNBA record for consecutive blow-wins.
