Basketball
  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • WNBA
  • Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction & Game Preview - July 25, 2023 | WNBA

Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction & Game Preview - July 25, 2023 | WNBA

By Adam Taylor
Modified Jul 25, 2023 10:57 GMT
Chicago Sky v Las Vegas Aces
Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces WNBA Preview

The Las Vegas Aces continue their charge toward a historic season and a potential repeat of their 2022 WNBA championship success. The latest team to stand in the Aces' way is the Chicago Sky, as the two teams are set to go head-to-head on Tuesday (July 25).

The Sky sit fifth in the Eastern Conference, with their chance of postseason basketball likely over. The Aces, meanwhile, have lost just two games all season - both on the road - and boast a 91.3% win rate.

No WNBA is as fearsome as the Aces. Chicago will need to be at their best simply to ensure the scoreline remains respectable. If Las Vegas wins their contest against Chicago by at least 15 points, they will set a new WNBA record.

Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces: Prediction

Las Vegas are coming into the game against Chicago as the heavy favorites to add another win to their season tally. Becky Hammon has her Aces team playing at an elite level that no other roster appears capable of reaching.

Chicago has shown signs of potential in recent weeks, but a contest against a roster that's bordering on historic is likely going to be too much for them. It would be a big shock if the Sky were to pull out a win against the Aces on Tuesday, but stranger things have happened.

Las Vegas Aces roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Kierstan Bell
F6-1 ft176 lbsMARCH 16, 20001 yrsFLORIDA GULF COAST/USA
Alysha Clark
F5-11 ft167 lbsJULY 7, 198710 yrsMIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA
Sydney Colson
G5-8 ft140 lbsAUGUST 6, 19898 yrsTEXAS A&M/USA
Cayla George
C-F6-4 ft192 lbsMAY 1, 19893 yrsAUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA
Chelsea Gray
G5-11 ft170 lbsOCTOBER 8, 19928 yrsDUKE/USA
Ashley Joens
G6-1 ft160 lbsMARCH 16, 2000RIOWA STATE/USA
Candace Parker
F-C6-4 ft184 lbsAPRIL 19, 198615 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Kelsey Plum
G5-8 ft145 lbsAUGUST 24, 19945 yrsWASHINGTON/USA
Kiah Stokes
C6-3 ft191 lbsMARCH 30, 19937 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Riquna Williams
G5-7 ft165 lbsMAY 28, 199010 yrsMIAMI/USA
A'ja Wilson
C6-4 ft195 lbsAUGUST 8, 19965 yrsSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Jackie Young
G6-0 ft165 lbsSEPTEMBER 16, 19974 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA

Chicago Sky roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Morgan Bertsch
F6-4 ft173 lbsAPRIL 20, 1997RCALIFORNIA-DAVIS/USA
Kahleah Copper
G-F6-1 ft165 lbsAUGUST 28, 19947 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Dana Evans
G5-6 ft145 lbsAUGUST 1, 19982 yrsLOUISVILLE/USA
Rebekah Gardner
G6-1 ft130 lbsJULY 9, 19901 yrsUCLA/USA
Isabelle Harrison
F6-3 ft183 lbsSEPTEMBER 27, 19936 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Ruthy Hebard
F6-4 ft190 lbsAPRIL 28, 19983 yrsOREGON/USA
Sika Koné
F6-3 ft180 lbsJULY 13, 2002RSPAIN/MALI
Marina Mabrey
G5-11 ft170 lbsSEPTEMBER 14, 19964 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Robyn Parks
F6-1 ft170 lbsJULY 19, 1992RVIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH/USA
Alanna Smith
F6-4 ft180 lbsSEPTEMBER 10, 19964 yrsSTANFORD/AUSTRALIA
Taylor Soule
F5-11 ft186 lbsJANUARY 5, 2000RVIRGINIA TECH/USA
Elizabeth Williams
C-F6-3 ft200 lbsJUNE 23, 19938 yrsDUKE/UNITED KINGDOM
Courtney Williams
G5-8 ft139 lbsMAY 11, 19947 yrsSOUTH FLORIDA/USA

Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on NBA TV, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Wintrust Arena and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

Chicago Sky vs Las Vegas Aces: Players to watch

A'ja Wilson is coming into the contest against the Sky, having dropped 35 points and collected 14 rebounds in her last game. Wilson is the focal point of the Vegas Aces offensive unit. However, Candace Parker and Chelsea Gray will also be serious threats to the Sky's defense.

For Chicago, Kahleah Copper and Courtney Williams will look to make their mark against the Aces. Both Chicago players are enjoying impressive seasons and will likely be motivated by the chance to stop Las Vegas from setting a new WNBA record for consecutive blow-wins.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...