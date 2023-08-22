Chicago Sky vs Seattle Storm Prediction & Game Preview - August 22, 2023 | WNBA

Chicago Sky and Seattle Storm meet on Tuesday, August 22, in the WNBA. Neither Chicago nor Seattle has enjoyed a fruitful season. Both teams sit at the bottom end of their respective conferences and look destined to miss out on the postseason.
Both teams will look to continue rolling the dice on potentially extending their season and making the playoffs. In their last meeting, the Storm secured an 83-74 win over the Sky and will hope to repeat that performance.
The Storm will also look to take advantage of the Sky's recent struggles, as Chicago is enduring a five-game losing streak that has come at the worst possible time.
Chicago Sky vs Seattle Storm Prediction
The Storm may not be one of the WNBA's elite teams, but given the struggles of the Sky in recent weeks, it's clear Seattle will enter Tuesday's contest as the slight favorites.
Losing five games in a row is a worrying sign for the Sky and will likely have hit the confidence of their roster quite hard. As such, Seattle will likely smell blood in the water and go for the kill early in their upcoming contest.
It will be interesting to see how the Sky responds to what will probably be intense pressure from the opening tip as the Storm look to set the tone and control the pace early in the game.
Seattle Storm Roster
Chicago Sky Roster
Seattle Storm vs Chicago Sky: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on FOX13+, Amazon Prime, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Wintrust Arena and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.
Seattle Storm vs Chicago Sky: Players to watch
Jewell Lloyd and Ezi Magbegor will be the Storm's primary two offensive weapons. Lloyd is coming off a monster performance that saw her register 31 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Magbegor is a well-rounded player who can hurt the Sky on both sides of the floor and must also be respected as a playmaker, too.
On the other side of the court, Kahleah Copper, Elizabeth Williams and Courtney Williams will look to continue their recent good form by helping their team avenge their blowout loss to the Storm in their last meeting.
USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)