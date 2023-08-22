Chicago Sky vs Seattle Storm Prediction & Game Preview - August 22, 2023 | WNBA

Chicago Sky and Seattle Storm meet on Tuesday, August 22, in the WNBA. Neither Chicago nor Seattle has enjoyed a fruitful season. Both teams sit at the bottom end of their respective conferences and look destined to miss out on the postseason.

Both teams will look to continue rolling the dice on potentially extending their season and making the playoffs. In their last meeting, the Storm secured an 83-74 win over the Sky and will hope to repeat that performance.

The Storm will also look to take advantage of the Sky's recent struggles, as Chicago is enduring a five-game losing streak that has come at the worst possible time.

Chicago Sky vs Seattle Storm Prediction

The Storm may not be one of the WNBA's elite teams, but given the struggles of the Sky in recent weeks, it's clear Seattle will enter Tuesday's contest as the slight favorites.

Losing five games in a row is a worrying sign for the Sky and will likely have hit the confidence of their roster quite hard. As such, Seattle will likely smell blood in the water and go for the kill early in their upcoming contest.

It will be interesting to see how the Sky responds to what will probably be intense pressure from the opening tip as the Storm look to set the tone and control the pace early in the game.

Seattle Storm Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Morgan Bertsch F 6-4 ft 173 lbs APRIL 20, 1997 R CALIFORNIA-DAVIS/USA Kahleah Copper G-F 6-1 ft 165 lbs AUGUST 28, 1994 7 yrs RUTGERS/USA Dana Evans G 5-6 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 1, 1998 2 yrs LOUISVILLE/USA Rebekah Gardner G 6-1 ft 130 lbs JULY 9, 1990 1 yrs UCLA/USA Isabelle Harrison F 6-3 ft 183 lbs SEPTEMBER 27, 1993 6 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Ruthy Hebard F 6-4 ft 190 lbs APRIL 28, 1998 3 yrs OREGON/USA Sika Koné F 6-3 ft 180 lbs JULY 13, 2002 R SPAIN/MALI Marina Mabrey G 5-11 ft 170 lbs SEPTEMBER 14, 1996 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA Robyn Parks F 6-1 ft 170 lbs JULY 19, 1992 R VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH/USA Alanna Smith F 6-4 ft 180 lbs SEPTEMBER 10, 1996 4 yrs STANFORD/AUSTRALIA Taylor Soule F 5-11 ft 186 lbs JANUARY 5, 2000 R VIRGINIA TECH/USA Elizabeth Williams C-F 6-3 ft 200 lbs JUNE 23, 1993 8 yrs DUKE/UNITED KINGDOM Courtney Williams G 5-8 ft 139 lbs MAY 11, 1994 7 yrs SOUTH FLORIDA/USA

Chicago Sky Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Ivana Dojkic G 5-11 ft 154 lbs DECEMBER 24, 1997 R CROATIA/CROATIA Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu F-C 6-3 ft 204 lbs JULY 26, 1999 R SOUTH FLORIDA/CAMEROON Joyner Holmes F 6-3 ft 210 lbs FEBRUARY 22, 1998 3 yrs TEXAS-AUSTIN/USA Jordan Horston G-F 6-2 ft 165 lbs MAY 21, 2001 R TENNESSEE/USA Jewell Loyd G 5-11 ft 165 lbs OCTOBER 5, 1993 8 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA Ezi Magbegor C 6-4 ft 181 lbs AUGUST 13, 1999 3 yrs MELBOURNE/AUSTRALIA Jade Melbourne G 5-11 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 18, 2002 R AUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA Kia Nurse G 6-0 ft 181 lbs FEBRUARY 22, 1996 4 yrs CONNECTICUT/CANADA Mercedes Russell C 6-6 ft 195 lbs JULY 27, 1995 5 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Yvonne Turner G 5-10 ft 127 lbs OCTOBER 13, 1987 4 yrs NEBRASKA/USA Sami Whitcomb G 5-10 ft 154 lbs JULY 20, 1988 6 yrs WASHINGTON/AUSTRALIA Gabby Williams F 5-11 ft 172 lbs SEPTEMBER 9, 1996 4 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA

Seattle Storm vs Chicago Sky: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on FOX13+, Amazon Prime, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Wintrust Arena and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Seattle Storm vs Chicago Sky: Players to watch

Jewell Lloyd and Ezi Magbegor will be the Storm's primary two offensive weapons. Lloyd is coming off a monster performance that saw her register 31 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Magbegor is a well-rounded player who can hurt the Sky on both sides of the floor and must also be respected as a playmaker, too.

On the other side of the court, Kahleah Copper, Elizabeth Williams and Courtney Williams will look to continue their recent good form by helping their team avenge their blowout loss to the Storm in their last meeting.

