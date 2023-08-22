Basketball
  • Chicago Sky vs Seattle Storm Prediction & Game Preview - August 22, 2023 | WNBA

By Adam Taylor
Modified Aug 22, 2023 11:06 GMT
The Seattle Storm face the Chicago Sky, WNBA Preview

Chicago Sky and Seattle Storm meet on Tuesday, August 22, in the WNBA. Neither Chicago nor Seattle has enjoyed a fruitful season. Both teams sit at the bottom end of their respective conferences and look destined to miss out on the postseason.

Both teams will look to continue rolling the dice on potentially extending their season and making the playoffs. In their last meeting, the Storm secured an 83-74 win over the Sky and will hope to repeat that performance.

The Storm will also look to take advantage of the Sky's recent struggles, as Chicago is enduring a five-game losing streak that has come at the worst possible time.

Chicago Sky vs Seattle Storm Prediction

The Storm may not be one of the WNBA's elite teams, but given the struggles of the Sky in recent weeks, it's clear Seattle will enter Tuesday's contest as the slight favorites.

Losing five games in a row is a worrying sign for the Sky and will likely have hit the confidence of their roster quite hard. As such, Seattle will likely smell blood in the water and go for the kill early in their upcoming contest.

It will be interesting to see how the Sky responds to what will probably be intense pressure from the opening tip as the Storm look to set the tone and control the pace early in the game.

Seattle Storm Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Morgan Bertsch
F6-4 ft173 lbsAPRIL 20, 1997RCALIFORNIA-DAVIS/USA
Kahleah Copper
G-F6-1 ft165 lbsAUGUST 28, 19947 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Dana Evans
G5-6 ft145 lbsAUGUST 1, 19982 yrsLOUISVILLE/USA
Rebekah Gardner
G6-1 ft130 lbsJULY 9, 19901 yrsUCLA/USA
Isabelle Harrison
F6-3 ft183 lbsSEPTEMBER 27, 19936 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Ruthy Hebard
F6-4 ft190 lbsAPRIL 28, 19983 yrsOREGON/USA
Sika Koné
F6-3 ft180 lbsJULY 13, 2002RSPAIN/MALI
Marina Mabrey
G5-11 ft170 lbsSEPTEMBER 14, 19964 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Robyn Parks
F6-1 ft170 lbsJULY 19, 1992RVIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH/USA
Alanna Smith
F6-4 ft180 lbsSEPTEMBER 10, 19964 yrsSTANFORD/AUSTRALIA
Taylor Soule
F5-11 ft186 lbsJANUARY 5, 2000RVIRGINIA TECH/USA
Elizabeth Williams
C-F6-3 ft200 lbsJUNE 23, 19938 yrsDUKE/UNITED KINGDOM
Courtney Williams
G5-8 ft139 lbsMAY 11, 19947 yrsSOUTH FLORIDA/USA

Chicago Sky Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Ivana Dojkic
G5-11 ft154 lbsDECEMBER 24, 1997RCROATIA/CROATIA
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu
F-C6-3 ft204 lbsJULY 26, 1999RSOUTH FLORIDA/CAMEROON
Joyner Holmes
F6-3 ft210 lbsFEBRUARY 22, 19983 yrsTEXAS-AUSTIN/USA
Jordan Horston
G-F6-2 ft165 lbsMAY 21, 2001RTENNESSEE/USA
Jewell Loyd
G5-11 ft165 lbsOCTOBER 5, 19938 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Ezi Magbegor
C6-4 ft181 lbsAUGUST 13, 19993 yrsMELBOURNE/AUSTRALIA
Jade Melbourne
G5-11 ft145 lbsAUGUST 18, 2002RAUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA
Kia Nurse
G6-0 ft181 lbsFEBRUARY 22, 19964 yrsCONNECTICUT/CANADA
Mercedes Russell
C6-6 ft195 lbsJULY 27, 19955 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Yvonne Turner
G5-10 ft127 lbsOCTOBER 13, 19874 yrsNEBRASKA/USA
Sami Whitcomb
G5-10 ft154 lbsJULY 20, 19886 yrsWASHINGTON/AUSTRALIA
Gabby Williams
F5-11 ft172 lbsSEPTEMBER 9, 19964 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA

Seattle Storm vs Chicago Sky: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on FOX13+, Amazon Prime, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Wintrust Arena and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Seattle Storm vs Chicago Sky: Players to watch

Jewell Lloyd and Ezi Magbegor will be the Storm's primary two offensive weapons. Lloyd is coming off a monster performance that saw her register 31 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Magbegor is a well-rounded player who can hurt the Sky on both sides of the floor and must also be respected as a playmaker, too.

On the other side of the court, Kahleah Copper, Elizabeth Williams and Courtney Williams will look to continue their recent good form by helping their team avenge their blowout loss to the Storm in their last meeting.

