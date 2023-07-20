“Chicago was on top of our list” – Dwyane Wade reveals he & LeBron James almost formed super team with Derrick Rose on Bulls

In the summer of 2010, Dwyane Wade found himself with an important decision to make. As he and LeBron James were both free agents, they had the opportunity to completely change the landscape of the NBA.

As everyone knows, Dwyane Wade didn't end up leaving the Miami Heat that offseason. Instead, he created a star trio of himself, LeBron, and Chris Bosh. They ended up appearing in four straight NBA Finals and won two of them.

While everyone remembers that era of the Heat, many forget that it almost didn't happen. At the time, Wade and LeBron were heavily considering going to the Chicago Bulls. They were rising up the ranks in the Eastern Conference, and had a bright young star in Derrick Rose.

"Chicago was on the top of both of our lists. They had to offer two max contracts and they had a young D Rose."

"When it came down to it, Miami was the only team that enough money to get all three of us. Every other team could have did two."

Dwyane Wade eventually ended up making his way to the Chicago Bulls

Along with competing for championships, joining the Chicago Bulls was big for Dwyane Wade because it was his hometown team. While he might not have ended up there in 2010, the 13-time All-Star did end up making his way to the franchise.

After the 2016 season, Wade once again found himself in the open market. Since the Miami Heat were going through a new phase of the franchise, he opted to end his tenure there. Wade later signed a two-year, $47 million deal with the Bulls.

Wade only ended up playing one season with Jimmy Butler and the Bulls. He played in 60 games and averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists.

Eight years after they almost made a dominant trio, Wade, LeBron James, and Derrick Rose did end up becoming teammates. Only this time, it was with the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron was still an elite talent in the NBA, but the same could not be said for the two guards. They were both near the end of their careers, and it led to very short tenures in Cleveland.

Wade played 46 games with the Cavaliers before being traded back to where he made a name for himself. Following the deal, Wade began his farewell tour as a member of the Miami Heat before retiring in 2019.

