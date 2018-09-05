China claims Gold in Women's Basketball as the Unified Korean team finished with a Silver

Shao Ting of China scored 17 points against Korea in the Finals

Women's 5x5 Basketball

The Women's Basketball event at the Asian Games was incorporated from the 1974 Tehran Games. Japan was the inaugural Champions.

China is the most successful nation in Women's Basketball and has been in the top three in all editions of the games. They have collected 6 Golds, 4 Silvers, and 2 Bronze to lead the medals table. South Korea takes the second spot with 4 Golds, 5 Silvers, and a Bronze. Japan occupies the third position with 2 Golds, 1 Silver, and 7 Bronze.

India finished the Jakarta Asian Games at the 9th position above Hong Kong. Their best finish was at the 1982 New Delhi games where they finished in 5th position.

Gold Medal Match

China dominated the defensive rebounds against the Koreans collecting 33 defensive and 12 offensive rebounds. Korea had 22 defensive and 9 offensive rebounds. China has sped away early in the match racing to a 10-0 lead after the completion of 7 mins in the first quarter. The Koreans forced their way back to reduce the margin to a single point lead at the end of the first quarter. Both the teams were tied 38-38 at the end of the second quarter. China managed to earn a 5 point lead by the end of the third quarter. They maintained the lead by finding baskets regularly in the final quarter to end up on the winning side.

Final Score: China (10) defeated Korea (16) 71-65 (23-22, 15-16, 20-15, 13-12). (CHN - Shao Ting 17 pts, Li Yueru 10 rebs, Liu Jiacen 10 rebs, Wang Siyu 5 asts; KOR - Lim Yung-Hui 24 pts, Park Ji-Su 13 rebs, Park Hye-Jin 6 asts).

Bronze Medal Match

Japan did the basics well as they had a 100% free throw record converting all their 8 attempts and 50% conversion rate in scoring 2 points (22/44) which enabled them to get past a fighting Taipei team. Japan started well as they went on to a 6 point lead by the end of the first quarter. Taipei came back strongly as they outscored Japan sinking three 3 pointers to take the lead in the second quarter. Japan took the lead in the third after Hayashi and Shinozaki scored 3 pointers. They increased the lead in the final quarter with some sensible play to win the match comfortably in the last quarter.

Saki Hayashi scored 17 points in Japan's victory over Taipei

Final Score: Japan (13) defeated Chinese Taipei (40) 76-63 (20-14, 6-19, 26-13, 24-17). (JPN - Saki Hayashi 17 pts, Kadysha Juna Umezawa 9 rebs, Saori Miyazaki 11 asts; TPE - Cheng I-Hsiu 16 pts, 7 rebs, Wang Wei-Lin 7 rebs, Chen Yu-Chun 5 asts).

Fifth Place Game

Kazakh's with a 33% conversion of 3 point shots (5/13) ensured that they take the 5th place ahead of Thailand. At the end of the first half, Kazakhs were leading the Thai team by 3 points. In the third quarter, the lead got reversed with Thailand stepping up their game to end with a 2 point lead. In the final quarter, the scores were level at 64-64 with 75 seconds remaining for the completion of the match, when Kolesnikova scored 3 points, followed by two fouls from Thailand's Kunchuan ensured that the Kazakh's won the game.

Final Score: Kazakhstan (46) defeated Thailand (52) 71-64 (17-15, 14-13, 18-23, 22-13). (KAZ - Nadezhda Kondrakova 17 pts, Oxana Ivanova 9 rebs, Zalina Kurazova 7 asts; THA - Kanokawan Prajuapsook 19 pts, Thidaporn Maihom 6 rebs, Wipaporn Saechua 5 asts).

Seventh Place Game

Indonesia backed by a huge crowd support finished off the game in the first half after they took a 23 point lead. The Mongolians never recovered from the horrific start and lost the match tamely. Indonesia excelled with 43% 2 point conversion (18/42), 53% 3 point conversion (10/19) and 67% in Free-throws (16/24). They also had 37 defensive rebounds to their credit.

Final Score: Indonesia (58) defeated Mongolia 82-66 (14-6, 31-16, 17-22, 20-22). (INA - Natasha Debby Christaline 37 pts; MGL - Bayartsetseg Ganbat 23 pts).

Semi-Finals

China finished off Japan in style by winning the first three quarters comfortably as they had a 17 point lead going into the final quarter. China collected 32 defensive rebounds, twice as much as Japan and had a 64% 2 point conversion (28/44), 58% 3 point conversion (7/12) and 82% in Free-throws (9/11).

Final Score: China (10) defeated Japan (13) 86-74 (20-17, 20-13, 31-24, 15-20). (CHN - Shao Ting 16 pts, 6 asts, Li Yueru 8 rebs; JPN - Mio Shinozaki 17 pts, Saori Miyazaki 10 asts).

Korea outclassed Taipei with their two-point scoring which was at 52% (28/54) compared to Taipei who converted 18/51 with a conversion percentage of 35%. Korea also had 24 assists, 13 offensive and 34 defensive rebounds along with 13 steals. Their lead to 25 points going into the final quarter was insurmountable for the Taipei girls.

Park Ji-Su had 11 rebounds in the match against Taipei

Final Score: Korea (16) defeated Chinese Taipei (40) 89-66 (28-20, 22-15, 22-12, 17-19). (KOR - Lim Yung-Hui 17 pts, Park Hye-Jin 17 pts, 10 asts, Ro Suk-Yong 17 pts, Park Ji-Su 11 rebs; TPE - Chen Yu-Chun 11 pts, Huang Ying-Li 6 rebs, Peng Szu-Chin 5 asts).

5th-8th Place Semifinals

Thailand crushed a haphazard Mongolian team as they had a whopping 61% conversion record on the two-points score (22-36). Add to that 31 assists, 19 steals, and 28 turnovers as they simply demolished the Mongolian team.

Penphan Yothanan scored 14 pts in Thailand's victory over Mongolia

Final Score: Thailand (52) defeated Mongolia 80-51 (17-11, 21-12, 13-18, 29-10). (THA - Supira Klanbut 14 pts, 9 rebs, 5 asts, Kanokawan Prajuapsook 14 pts, Penphan Yothanan 14 pts, Pinchosita Supyen 5 asts; Bulbul Murat 11 pts, 10 rebs).

Kazakhstan thumped the hosts Indonesia as they raced away to a 21 point lead by the end of the first half. The Kazakh's phenomenal two points scoring was at 70% having converted 32 of their 46 attempts, along with 39 assists, 38 defensive rebounds, and 6 blocks.

Final Score: Kazakhstan (46) defeated Indonesia (58) 93-65 (27-14, 27-19, 15-17, 24-15). (KAZ - Tamara Yogodkina 20 pts, 10 asts, Zalina Kurazova 10 rebs; INA - Natasha Debby Christaline 17 pts, Christine Tjundawan 6 rebs).

Quarter-Finals

Taipei came back from a poor beginning after they were trailing by 3 points in the first quarter. At the end of the second quarter, they reduced the deficit to a single point. In the third quarter, Huang and Chen had two successful attempts at 3 points after which they went into the lead by 10 points. They asserted their supremacy in the final quarter as Mongolia found it difficult to keep pace with the Taipei girls.

Wang Wei-Lin of Taipei had 10 rebounds in their victory over Mongolia

Final Score: Chinese Taipei (40) defeated Mongolia 76-59 (11-14, 22-20, 20-9, 23-16). (TPE - Huang Ying-Li 28 pts, Wang Wei-Lin 10 rebs, Huang Fan-Shan 9 asts; MGL - Solongo Bayasgalan 14 pts, 7 rebs, 6 asts, Bulbul Murat 7 rebs).

Korea crushed Thailand's hopes of entering the Semi's after taking a huge lead of 41 points by the end of the first half. Korea had 38 assists, 14 offensive and 34 defensive rebounds, 19 steals and 22 turnovers in the match.

Final Score: Korea (16) defeated Thailand (52) 106-63 (28-11, 32-8, 16-18, 30-26). (KOR - Kang See-Leul 30 pts, Kim So-Dam 9 rebs, Park Ji-Hyun 8 asts; THA - Thidaporn Maihom 12 pts, Kanokawan Prajuapsook 6 rebs).

Japan humbled Kazakhstan after an even first quarter. Kazakh's had a poor second and 4th quarter, which saw the lead swell to huge margins and found it difficult to stay on pace with the Japanese. Japan had a 68% 2 point conversion (28/41) and 41% of 3 point conversion (7/17) along with 18 steals.

Final Score: Japan (13) defeated Kazakhstan (46) 104-57 (22-21, 23-7, 28-18, 31-11). (JPN - Tamami Nakada 19 pts, Aya Watanabe 19 pts, Saori Miyazaki 9 rebs, Kadysha Juna Umezawa 9 asts; KAZ - Nadezhda Kondrakova 14 pts, 9 rebs, Olga Kolesnikova 9 rebs, 3 asts).

China pummels Indonesia as they had a 91 point lead heading into the final quarter. China's 2 point conversion was at 79% (52/66) and 3 point conversion at 39% (7/18) along with 54 assists, 18 offensive, and 35 defensive rebounds, 20 steals, 5 blocks and 32 turnovers as they excelled in all departments of the game.

Final Score: China (10) defeated Indonesia (58) 141-37 (40-6, 29-7, 40-5, 32-19). (CHN - Li Yueru 25 pts, 10 rebs, Li Yuan 10 asts, INA - Natasha Debby Christaline 10 pts, 3 asts, Gabriel Sophia 5 rebs, 3 asts).

Finals Standings

1 - China, 2 - Korea, 3 - Japan, 4 - Chinese Taipei, 5 - Kazakhstan, 6 - Thailand, 7 - Indonesia, 8 - Mongolia, 9 - India, 10 - Hong Kong.