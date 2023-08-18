China vs New Zealand 2023 FIBA World Cup tune-up on August 17: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details and more

On Friday, August 18, China and New Zealand will face off in a tune-up game ahead of the FIBA World Cup. This is the second meeting between the two teams, with China having won their last contest against New Zealand on August 13.

Neither China nor New Zealand are entering the FIBA World Cup with high expectations, as both rosters are predicted to struggle against some of the higher-level competition they're going to face.

Nevertheless, China probably has a slight edge over New Zealand and should be expected to provide a better account of itself once the FIBA World Cup begins on August 25.

China vs New Zealand game details

Date: August 18, 2023 (Friday)

August 18, 2023 (Friday) Time: 7 a.m. ET (Friday)

Both China and New Zealand will have one more tune-up game after facing each other on August 18. China will wrap up their tune-up games with a contest against Serbia, while New Zealand will face the Italian national team in their final game before the World Cup begins.

Where to watch China vs. New Zealand?

China's FIBA World Cup roster

Kyle Anderson

Shuaipeng Cheng

Yongxi Cui

Shuo Fang

Jinqiu Hu

Mingxuan Hu

Zhao Jiwei

Sun Minghui

Zhou Peng

Zhou Qi

Du Runwang

Zhelin Wang

Zhenlin Zhang

Rui Zhao

New Zealand's FIBA World Cup roster

Taylor Britt

Walter Brown

Flynn Cameron

Finn Delany

Dan Fotu

Isaac Fotu

Hyrum Harris

Shea Ili

Izayah Mauriohooho Le'Afa

Jordan Ngatai

Tohi Smith-Milner

Reuben Te Rangi

Sam Timmins

Yanni Wetzell

China's schedule of tune-up games before 2023 FIBA World Cup

China has played multiple friendlies in the month of August. A win against Cape Verde on August 4 was the start of the Chinese national team's World Cup preparations. Since then, China has lost to Italy and Germany before registering a win over New Zealand.

China will now play their second game against New Zealand and then wrap up their preparations with a difficult contest against Serbia on August 20 - just five days before the 2023 FIBA World Cup is scheduled to officially begin.

New Zealand's schedule of tune-up games before 2023 FIBA World Cup

New Zealand's FIBA World Cup preparations began on August 2 with a loss to Japan - which New Zealand then avenged during their August 4 victory in the second straight game against the Japanese national team. Since then, New Zealand has lost to Canada and China.

Now, New Zealand will face China for the second time before ending their preparations with a difficult game against the Italian national team.

