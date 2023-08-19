Spain vs. Dominican Republic 2023 FIBA World Cup tune-up on August 19: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details and more

On Saturday, August 19, Spain and the Dominican Republic will face each other in their last tune-up game ahead of the FIBA World Cup. Both teams have enjoyed mixed success during their tune-up schedule, with Spain having lost their last two games against Team USA and Canada, respectively.

Spain will be hoping to register a win on Saturday, so they can get their FIBA World Cup preparations back on track. Having enjoyed over a decade of European dominance, Spain can no longer continue that supremacy since they do not have an elite roster. Nevertheless, the Spanish national team does still boast multiple NBA players.

The Dominican Republic was hit hard by the withdrawals of Karl-Anthony Towns and Al Horford and are now unlikely to progress deep into the FIBA World Cup.

Spain vs. Dominican Republic game details

Date: August 19, 2023 (Saturday)

August 19, 2023 (Saturday) Time: 4:15 p.m. ET (Saturday)

Spain and the Dominican Republic will be wrapping up their tune-up game schedule when they face each other on August 19. Both teams will then turn their attention toward August 25, which is when the FIBA World Cup begins, and every team starts competing in their group stages.

Where to watch Spain vs. Dominican Republic

You can stream the game between Spain and Canada live via FUBO, and Courtside 1891.

Dominican Republic's FIBA World Cup roster

Juan Suero

Rigoberto Mendoza

Jean Montero

Gelvis Solano

Victor Liz

Antonio Pena

Andres Feliz

Eloy Vargas

Angel Delgado

Gerardo Suero

Jhonatan Araujo

Juan Guerrero

Spain's FIBA World Cup roster

Alberto Abalde

Alex Abrines

Santi Aldama

Dario Brizuela

Victor Claver

Alberto Diaz

Jaime Fernandez

Rudy Fernandez

Usman Garuba

Juancho Hernangomez

Willy Hernangomez

Sergio Llull

Joel Parra

Jaime Pradilla

Ricky Rubio

Sebas Saiz

Spain's schedule of tune-up games before 2023 FIBA World Cup

Spain has played games against Venezuela, Slovenia, Team USA, and Canada as tune-up games ahead of the FIBA World Cup. Spain won their first two games and lost the following two.

The Spanish national team will now end their tune-up schedule with their game against the Dominican Republic on Saturday, August 19.

Dominican Republic's schedule of tune-up games before 2023 FIBA World Cup

The Dominican Republic have already played games against Puerto Rico, Latvia, and Canada - winning one of the three. On Saturday, the Dominican Republic will wrap up their FIBA World Cup preparations with their game against Spain, before turning their attention to August 25.

