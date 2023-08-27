China vs South Sudan Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

The 2023 FIBA World Cup campaign continues on Monday, and one of the highlights on the loaded slate will be China vs South Sudan. The two sides lost their opening match and must pick up the win to keep their hopes of advancing.

South Sudan fell in a close overtime loss to Puerto Rico. China was blown out by group favorite Serbia.

This game should be a tight contest, as both teams have immense talent on their roster. Let’s take a look at who may have the edge:

China vs South Sudan Game Preview

There will be a couple of NBA players in this matchup. Wenyen Gabriel and Carlik Jones lead South Sudan. Gabriel is a free agent after playing for the LA Lakers last season. Jones was the 2023 G League MVP and is now on the Chicago Bulls on a two-way deal.

Jones dropped 35 points and dished out 11 assists in the opening game. He was the first player to score more than 30 and log more than ten assists in a World Cup game since 1993.

The key for China will be to slow down Jones. The defensive responsibilities will likely be on Kyle Anderson. The Minnesota Timberwolves forward is spearheading the Chinese team after naturalizing this summer.

Anderson struggled in his first World Cup appearance after finishing with zero points. He will try to bounce back to help his squad overcome an upset.

The Asian giants have succeeded against African nations, winning four of six games against teams from the continent in the World Cup. However, they will have to take care of the ball as they turned it over at an alarming rate against Serbia.

They turned it over on 19.8% of their possession. It was the highest mark amongst all World Cup teams in their opening games.

Game Odds

Spread: South Sudan (-8.5)

Total (O/U): 158.5

Moneyline: South Sudan (-375) vs China (+295)

Game Prediction

South Sudan is more talented compared to China. However, Expect Jones to have a bit of a dropoff after his stellar performance in game one. After a dismal start, Anderson should bounce back and make a much more significant contribution to his team. Both teams should keep the game closer than the experts think.

South Sudan hopes to advance out of the group but desperately needs this win after losing a tough one against Puerto Rico.

China 82 - South Sudan 87

