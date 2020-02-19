Chris Broussard believes Milwaukee Bucks can lose Giannis Antetokounmpo if they don't show progress

Recently, Giannis Antetokounmpo made a statement that ignited a lot of discussions in the NBA community. In an interview with Mackenzie Salmon of Sports Pulse, Giannis expressed his desire for reunion with his brothers. He said that it would be awesome if they could team up in one franchise- either in Milwaukee with the Bucks or in Los Angeles.

Of course Giannis would love to team up with his brothers. That's no surprise. But in Milwaukee....or L.A.?!?! pic.twitter.com/07YLE1R2di — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 17, 2020

From the most improved player to the most valuable one, it has been an uphill ride for Giannis Antetokounmpo since 2015- the year he was drafted. He won the MVP last year and took the Bucks to the best record in the East, reaching the Eastern Conference Finals. However, the Bucks have struggled to provide the pieces around him that could give him the ultimate glory.

As mentioned earlier, Giannis seems to be open now about not being in Milwaukee forever. He has one more year with them before possibly entering free agency, which has been the talk of the town lately. Many experts have predicted the possibility of him parting ways with the Bucks, one of them coming from Chris Broussard.

According to Broussard, there are high chances that Giannis will leave Milwaukee if the team does not show progress. To prove his point, he gives the example of LeBron James and Anthony Davis- who left the small markets to strive for greatness in the league. He further adds that Bucks need to make it to the finals and win it the next year in order to sustain the Greek Freak.

Check out the video below:

The Bucks are sitting at the top of the table this year with an excellent record of 46-8. They are an improved side this year and show a lot of promise on the court. But will they be able to land the NBA Championship? We'll have to wait to find out.