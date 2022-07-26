"The next place he goes he has to win, you know Curry won without him" - Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo outlines the pressure Kevin Durant is gonna be under after he joins a new team

The Kevin Durant sweepstakes are starting to heat back up. Reports recently emerged that the Boston Celtics inquired about the two-time Finals MVP with a package centered around All-Star Jaylen Brown.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: As Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade request approaches its fourth week, the Boston Celtics have emerged among teams engaged in talks on a possible deal. Story: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… ESPN Sources: As Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade request approaches its fourth week, the Boston Celtics have emerged among teams engaged in talks on a possible deal. Story: espn.com/nba/story/_/id…

Given Durant's unsuccessful tenure in Brooklyn, his next stop will draw significant attention. As one of the league's top talents, he will be expected to lead his new team deep into the postseason.

During a recent appearance on ESPN, Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo opened up on the pressure Durant will face if he's traded. Since his former team, the Golden State Warriors, are fresh off a title win, he needs to prove he can win without them. Russo said:

"Fans are so down on Durant that the next place he goes he has to win. Curry won without him. He was with the Thunder, he left, he was with the obviously Golden State left, now he wants out of the Nets.

"He's running out of teams and there's a fandom out there that is a little annoyed that he hasn't stuck with a particular franchise so that puts some pressure on him."

Is Kevin Durant under pressure to add another title to his resume?

At this point, it's hard to gauge what kind of pressure Durant will face if the Brooklyn Nets find a trade for him. It will depend on where he goes and what the roster looks like after paying the price to acquire the former MVP.

If Kevin Durant were to end up in Boston, there would undoubtedly be lofty expectations. They are fresh off a Finals appearance, and adding a player like KD would turn them into a bonafide contender.

Evan Sidery @esidery If the Celtics were able to pull off acquiring Kevin Durant, they would have all these players under contract through at least 2025:



Kevin Durant

Jayson Tatum

Robert Williams

Malcolm Brogdon

Marcus Smart or Derrick White If the Celtics were able to pull off acquiring Kevin Durant, they would have all these players under contract through at least 2025:Kevin DurantJayson TatumRobert WilliamsMalcolm BrogdonMarcus Smart or Derrick White

Durant is already under significant pressure to succeed as someone on track to be one of the greatest players ever. Since departing for Brooklyn, the narrative has always been that he only won because he joined Golden State.

Requesting a trade with four years left on your contract is something the NBA has never seen before. Kevin Durant will have to respond if a deal surfaces. Responding to this bold move by leading a new group to a title would help cement his already historic legacy.

