Chris Paul gives a snarky reaction when quizzed about his role with Steph Curry and the Warriors - "What up, man? You're not starting."

After a three-year stint with the Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul found himself on the move this offseason. First, he was sent to the Washington Wizards in the Bradley Beal blockbuster. Then, he was re-routed to the Golden State Warriors for Jordan Poole as the deal expanded.

Following this trade, Chris Paul once against finds himself with a chance to compete for a championship. While many have questions about his fit, the All-Star guard should be able to make it work alongside Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Recently, Paul was asked his thoughts on his possible role with the Warriors. Mainly, if he'd be comfortable coming off the bench. He noted that he's spoken with head coach Steve Kerr but this topic was not discussed yet.

"I don't know what the situation gonna be yet, I think that will be for us to figure out... Me and Steve have talked and whatnot but that ain't something where you'd be like 'what up man, you starting' you know what I mean? I think we'll figure out that stuff in camp."

Paul, 38, is coming off a season with the Phoenix Suns where he averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 8.9 assists.

Should Chris Paul come off the bench for the Warriors?

Due to their current roster makeup, it seems likely that Chris Paul will become the sixth man for the Golden State Warriors. However, that doesn't mean he won't ever see time with the starting unit.

In the past, we've seen Steve Kerr roll out lineups with Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, and Klay Thompson together. Something of that nature can still be done with Paul. As one of the top facilitators in the game, flanking him with two elite shooters could be trouble for opposing defenses.

Given the success the Warriors starting unit has had in the past, it seems doubtful they completely change things with Paul. Instead, his primary role can be running the offense when the stars are off the floor. Having someone like Paul coming off the bench should help get the most out of young players like Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.

In this early stage of the offseason, there is no telling what Golden State plans to do. However, it makes the most sense for Paul to come off the bench. Since he isn't much of an off-ball threat, playing him and Curry together doesn't make much sense.

