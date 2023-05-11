Chris Paul injury update- Suns star ruled out of must-win Game 6 against the Nuggets

The Phoenix Suns have been without their star point guard Chris Paul for the last three games of the Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets due to a groin strain he suffered in Game 2. Unfortunately for the Suns, they are now down 3-2 in the series and are facing elimination in Game 6. There was some hope that Paul might be able to make a return to the court for the crucial game. However, The Athletic’s Shams Charania has reported that Paul has already been ruled out, dashing any hopes of his return to the lineup.

“Suns guard Chris Paul is listed out for Game 6 vs. Nuggets due to his strained groin,” Charania reported.

Paul averaged 9.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 3-pointers per game on 42.9% shooting over his first two games against Denver.

For the playoffs as a whole, Paul is averaging 12.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 7.4 apg, 1.7 spg and 1.3 3pg on 41.8% shooting through seven games.

Monty Williams on Chris Paul’s injury recovery progress

Despite being ruled out for Game 6 against Denver, Chris Paul still took part in an extensive workout after Wednesday’s team practice. Following the practice, Suns coach Monty Williams spoke about Paul’s recovery progress, saying that Paul isn’t quite ready to return to game action:

“You can see him on the floor working, but I’m sure that leads people to think he’s doing this, he should be here,” Williams said.

“I just don’t want to speculate on that based on the reports that are coming back to me that tell me that nothing has changed as far as availability, but he is doing more, for sure.”

Williams added that he isn’t worried about Paul’s effectiveness if he can return for a possible Game 7:

“It’s not a question of can he be effective,” Williams said.

“It’s about how that effectiveness can help us in a number of ways. We all know what that looks like on both ends of the floor. Intangibles. Leadership. A lot of things.”

Williams also spoke about the intensity and physicality that the Suns will need to play with in Game 6:

“It’s will, it’s fight, it’s physicality,” Williams said.

“It’s being able to get 50-50 balls, not get pushed off your spot. All that stuff has nothing to do with a strategic play that you’ve run all season. It becomes attrition if you will and you have to win that battle.”

