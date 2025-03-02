Chris Paul's wife Jada Paul proudly gushes over son swapping hoops for home runs during the weekend

Chris Paul, a sure-shot first-ballot Hall of Famer, is among the many basketball superstars with sporting connections beyond hoops. Paul, who owns a minority stake in the Winston-Salem Dash, a minor league baseball team, is a well-known baseball enthusiast, and his son seems to be taking after him with their name not being the only thing that connects them.

Ad

Chris Paul Jr., primarily a hooper aiming to replicate his famous father on the NBA stage, is unsurprisingly a point guard who plays for Campbell Hall School and is part of the Class of 2028. The guard is already listed at around 6 feet, making him almost as tall as, if not taller than, his father. The footage of Paul Jr. dunking went viral in late 2024.

However, like Papa Paul, Paul Jr. also likes to get in with baseball when he can. On Saturday, Paul Jr. featured on his mother Jada Paul's Instagram story as he swapped basketball for the bat over the weekend.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Saturdays are for baseball. For now," Jada Paul captioned her post, which contained a boomerang of Chris Paul Jr. at the batter's mound.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Jada Paul's story of Chris Paul Jr. playing baseball on the weekend - Source: Instagram

Jada Paul's Instagram story with the "for now" tag shows how invested the family is with Chris Paul Jr.'s career. Her caption suggests that baseball weekends may be few and far apart for the young gun once his basketball career heads toward the business end of things.

Ad

Paul Jr. or "Little Chris," as CP3 refers to him, is 15 now and three years away from being NBA eligible. If the "Point God" genetics are passed on as he builds an athletic repertoire, it could be very likely that he makes a nifty career for himself. Early signs are positive, as CP3 himself was shocked to see his son showing off his hops in December.

Chris Paul shared footage of his son dunking on X during a road trip with the San Antonio Spurs

In the middle of a rough season for the San Antonio Spurs, the veteran couldn't hold back his excitement earlier in the season as he received footage from his son of him dunking on an alley-oop and had shared it with his fans on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paul, who is used to setting up the alley-oops, is renowned for being one of the most infrequent dunkers in the league. Athleticism isn't what made him the player he is, after all. However, while he would seek to pass on his wisdom and basketball IQ to his son as he prepares for a professional basketball career, being able to finish alley-oops with authority would build more confidence in the Paul clan.

Chris Paul might not play with his son in the league like his friend LeBron James, but they could be the next father-son duo to have played in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback