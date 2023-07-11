Chris Paul stealing Jordan Poole's jersey number sparks hilarious reactions from NBA fans: “Jersey straight out the trash”

Earlier this week, the Golden State Warriors officially announced Chris Paul to the roster. Prior to the NBA Draft, the team traded for the All-Star guard in exchange for Jordan Poole as part of the Bradley Beal trade.

The Warriors posted a picture of Chris Paul holding his jersey, and fans quickly starting have fun with it. CP3 will be wearing the same number next season as the person he was traded for.

As expected, fans quickly starting chiming in with funny comments. One person said the team just grabbed an old Poole jersey out of the trash to give to Paul upon his arrival.

Matt @itsmattnow @warriors @CP3 They happened to have an extra “Paul” jersey lying around @warriors @CP3 They happened to have an extra “Paul” jersey lying around

Other fans decided to poke fun at the appearance of the jersey, citing how wrinkly it looks in the photo.

@warriors @CP3 They couldn't iron/steam his jersey?!?!This gotta be a Blank jersey they had laying around or a extra poole

Paul, 38, now joins a Warriors team looking to add another title to their dynasty. While his role remains unknown, many believe the 12-time All-Star can help Golden State contend in 2024.

Has Chris Paul worn any other number in the NBA?

The fans might think that Chris Paul is stealing Jordan Poole's number, but that isn't the case. Dating back to the start of his NBA journey, the "Point God" has only donned one number.

From being drafted by the New Orleans Hornets to his time with the Phoenix Suns, Paul has only ever worn the number three. Even for teams like the Houston Rockets and OKC Thunder where he only spent one season, the jersey never changed.

The only time Paul has worn a different number since being drafted in the NBA is when he played for team USA. He made his international debut in 2006 in the FIBA World Cup, followed by winning a gold medal in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

For Paul, the number three is special to him and helps him represent his family. His dad and brother also have the same initials as him, making them CP1 and CP2. That is why the future Hall of Famer wears three and goes by CP3.

As for Poole, he is going to be wearing a new number with his new team. In his first photo shoot for the Washington Wizards, he was seen sporting No. 13.

