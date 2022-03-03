Chris Russo believes Stephen Curry is not immortal: “He’s not a top 10 player, he’s a great hall of fame player”, questions his big game record

Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry is a pace-setter, as he is credited with changing the game. The NBA has gradually moved to a perimeter-focused affair from a paint-dominated game, all thanks to Curry.

Despite his brilliance and impact on the game, there is still doubt in the minds of many if he should be among the top ten on the all-time list.

These calls are terribly hard to make, as the league has been graced with several incredible talents. However, given Curry's footprint in the game, his position on the all-time great list is not set in stone.

On ESPN's First Take with Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim, radio personality Chris Russo was asked if Steph Curry had more to prove this season even after breaking the all-time three-point record, and Russo believes he does.

"To me, he does."

"I know Stevey probably wants to put him top-ten all-time. He's not a top-ten player. He's a great Hall of Fame player, and he's transformational with the way he plays but let's look at Curry in the big games."

"They won three championships, he wouldn't have won two of them if it wasn't for Durant. Durant won two of those titles for him. The one championship they won, he wasn't the MVP, (Andre) Iguodala was. And if Kyrie (Irving) and (Kevin) Love didn't get hurt, they were down 2-1, they wouldn't have beaten David Blatt and LeBron (James) with Antawn Jamison as a power forward. The year that they won the 73, and they blew the 3-1 lead to LeBron's Cavs with that wonderful championship, who outplayed Curry in that series? Kyrie did, no question about it."

"He's fun to watch, he's a wonderful shooter, unbelievable ball-handler, we all know he's an all-time great. But immortality is what I'm talking about. And right now in my eyes, as a sports fan, when you tell me thirty years from now is Stephen Curry an immortal? I look at championships, the big spots, I'm saying no."

Given Curry's achievements, one could argue that he should make the top-ten all-time list. But again, preferences will always come into play at times like these.

Stephen Curry is the Golden State Warriors' all-time leading scorer

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket in the second half against Blake Griffin #2 of the Brooklyn Nets

Towards the end of the 2020-21 NBA season, Stephen Curry wrote his name in the history books as the all-time leading scorer in Warriors history. He surpassed scoring machine Wilt Chamberlain to break a record that has been in place since 1964.

The three-time NBA champ continued his impressive scoring record earlier this season, surpassing Ray Allen for the all-time three-point scoring record at the famous Maddison Square Garden. Steph has 3,093 three-pointers and counting.

Curry has had an incredible career so far, and his chapter is not done yet. The two-time MVP is leading the charge for the rejuvenated Warriors, who are favorites to advance from the West this season

With the return of sharpshooter Klay Thompson, the Warriors could return to dominating the NBA Finals, a feat they achieved between 2015 and 2019. In 57 games played, Steph has averaged 25.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.5 assists while shooting 42.8% from the field.

