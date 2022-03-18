“Cinderella has arrived early in March Madness baby!” - Shockwaves erupt as fans and experts react to Richmond sending Keegan Murray's Iowa packing out of 2022 March Madness

The Richmond Spiders became one of the first Cinderella stories of the March Madness after their shocking upset win over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

College basketball fans around the world have been buzzing about the talented Iowa team lately, especially when it came to potential top-10 NBA Draft pick Keegan Murray. Many thought that Iowa was a team that could make a deep run in the NCAA tournament, but the Richmond Spiders had other plans.

NCAA fans went into an absolute frenzy after the shocking result between Richmond and Iowa. The Spiders were slotted as the twelveth overall seed in the Midwest region after finishing the 2021-22 NCAA season with an overall record of 23-12.

March Madness has always become a popular time of the year for basketball fans, as it's always full of surprises that basketball fans never saw coming. It's safe to say that Richmond's upset win over the Hawkeyes officially kicked off the madness of the NCAA tournament. College basketball analyst Dick Vitale took to Twitter to express his excitement about the result, congratulating the Richmond Spiders for their victory.

“Cinderella has arrived early in March Madness baby!”

Dick Vitale @DickieV Cinderella has arrived already in March Madness baby ! Cinderella has arrived already in March Madness baby ! https://t.co/eatpuqy2BF

Twitter reacts to Richmond's shocking March Madness upset over Iowa

Richmond sent shockwaves around the basketball world with their upset win over Iowa

After many thought that the Iowa Hawkeyes were going to be a team that could be a surprise team in the NCAA tournament, basketball analysts around the world were in disbelief at the upset victory by the Spiders.

A number of different basketball personalities took to Twitter to express just how exciting and shocking the result of the opening round matchup was. With basketball fans always eager to fill out their own brackets for March Madness, it's clear that many fans were not expecting Richmond to take down the Big Ten champions.

Mike Schmitz @Mike_Schmitz We’re not even through the first session and my bracket is absolutely decimated. Classic March. We’re not even through the first session and my bracket is absolutely decimated. Classic March.

Myron Medcalf @MedcalfByESPN Three years ago, a group of fans purchased a "Fire Mooney" billboard in Richmond after a 13-20 season. Three years later, this happens. March is crazy. Three years ago, a group of fans purchased a "Fire Mooney" billboard in Richmond after a 13-20 season. Three years later, this happens. March is crazy.

Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein Nobody Roots For Goliath. Nobody Roots For Goliath.

It's safe to say that the loss from the Iowa Hawkeyes was an incredibly disappointing result. Although the Hawkeyes were slotted as the fifth overall seed in their region, the team came off an impressive stretch of games and looked to be heating up at the right time right before March Madness.

The Big Ten champion Hawkeyes was a popular pick to make a deep run, behind talented sophomore forward Keegan Murray, who has been one of the top players in college basketball this year. Murray went on to finish the game with 21 points and nine rebounds while shooting 8-of-15 from the field.

Tyler Conway @jtylerconway Fran McCaffrey is 62 years old and has been at Iowa since 2010 and has never been to the Sweet 16



maybe he’s the problem??????? Fran McCaffrey is 62 years old and has been at Iowa since 2010 and has never been to the Sweet 16maybe he’s the problem???????

The Richmond Spiders have quickly become one of the top stories of March Madness and will have the attention of basketball fans around the world as they attempt to continue to shock the world with their play on the court. Junior forward Tyler Burton went on to carry the Spiders to a win, finishing the game with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 3 steals against Iowa.

Edited by Arnav