Clash of Titans: Army stuns Times in Nepal Basketball League

Dinesh Thapa
ANALYST
News
10   //    27 May 2019, 23:55 IST

Binod Maharjan (R) of Nepal Army Club was declared the Man of the Match
In the clash of the titans between two heavyweights of Nepalese Basketball, Nepal Army Club defeated Times International Club 67-66 to end the undefeated run of Times in the ongoing Nepal Basketball League 2019 here at Kathmandu, Nepal.

In the equally contested low scoring match, Nepal Army Club took the first quarter by the score of 20-19. Times International Club responded well in the second quarter. Times took the second quarter by 15-14. Going to the halftime break, both teams were locked at 34 points each.

After the halftime, Nepal Army Club took the third quarter 16-13 to take a 3-point lead going into the last quarter. Although Times International Club took the last quarter 19-17, they fell short by 1 point and could not avoid their first defeat in the league.

Binod Maharjan of Nepal Army Club was declared Man of the Match for his 14 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals, and 2 assists.

So far, Nepal Army Club has played 11 matches (won 10 and lost 1) while Times International Club has played 12 matches (won 11 and lost 1) in the league.

Times International Club leads the league table with 23 points while Nepal Army Club is in the second position with 21 points followed by Budhanilkantha Municipality Basketball Club (20 points) in the third position and Nepal Police Club (18 points) in the fourth position.

Eight teams are participating in the 2nd edition of Nepal Basketball League 2019 which will run from 27 April to 22 June 2019. The league is being played in home and away round robin format. Each team will play each other twice.

A total of 68 matches will be played in the league which includes nine playoff matches and one final match. Play for Deprived Children Nepal (PDCN) is the organizer of the Nepal Basketball League with technical help from Nepal Basketball Association.

