Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report (Jan. 3): Latest update on Darius Garland and Evan Mobley's availability

Darius Garland and Evan Mobley form the young core of the Cleveland Cavaliers and both players are seen as the future of the franchise. This team is about to host the visiting Washington Wizards at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse this Wednesday, January 3.

For those who want to catch the action, Bally Sports Ohio and MNMT share the television rights with the broadcast starting at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The NBA League Pass subscription is the best way to enjoy the game through an online live stream.

According to the recent injury report of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Evan Mobley is out with a knee injury that will sideline him until mid-January. Darius Garland, Ty Jerome and Ricky Rubio are all out as well with no definite timeline for their returns.

The rest of the team, including Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen, are expected to suit up against the Washington Wizards.

What happened to Darius Garland and Evan Mobley?

Darius Garland has missed the last eight games of for the Cleveland Cavaliers and a total of 13 games in the 2023-24 season. He has sustained a jaw injury and his return to the roster has not been given a timeline by the Cavs medical staff.

Meanwhile, Evan Mobley has been out of the Cavs roster since December 12 and has missed a total of 12 games. His knee injury is expected to heal by mid-January.

Darius Garland and Evan Mobley's stats vs Washington Wizards

This is going to be the first time that the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards meet this season. For the past four matchups, the Cavs have won all four encounters with the Wizards.

March 17 was the last time these two NBA Eastern Conference teams met, with both Darius Garland and Evan Mobley playing in that matchup. The Cavs won by a wide margin of 21 points, 117-94.

Garland led the team in scoring with 24 points along with nine assists and four rebounds. He also shot an accurate 11-of-19 from the field and just had one turnover.

On the other hand, Mobley started at center and gave the Cavs 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists and four blocks. His field goal shooting was at 8-of-15 from the floor.

Donovan Mitchell was also in this game and his 20 points and six rebounds were a factor as well in the blowout victory.