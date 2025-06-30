Cleveland Cavaliers Summer League 2025 roster, dates and complete schedule

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take part in the NBA 2K26 Summer League. They will participate in the 2025 Las Vegas Summer League. The summer league will be the perfect opportunity for the Cavaliers to showcase their rookies and some of their sophomore players.

The 2025 NBA draft for the Cavaliers was quite quiet. They selected former Duke guard Tyrese Proctor in the second round with the 49th pick and forward Saliou Niang from Trento, Italy, with the 58th.

The 2024/-5 season didn't go as planned for the Cavs and Coach of the Year, Kenny Atkinson. They topped the East during the regular season but fell in the Conference semifinals to the Indiana Pacers.

The Summer League will be an opportunity for Coach Atkinson to see how strong his youngbloods are before the new season gets underway. Let's take a look at the Cavaliers' roster ahead of the summer league:

Cleveland Cavaliers 2025 summer league roster

The Cavaliers will be eager to see what their three new rookies can do when they make their debuts during the summer league. Cleveland might decide to give game time to second-year players Jaylon Tyson and Nae'Qwan Tomlin and an opportunity alongside their rookies.

Cleveland also signed former Baylor defender Norchad Omier to an Exhibit 10 contract. He could be eager to prove that he deserves a two-way contract ahead of the new season. Also, joining the team will be Texas forward Kadin Shedrick, who earned a Summer League contract.

The complete Cleveland Cavaliers roster is as follows:

Name Position Kadin Shedrick Forward Emoni Bates Forward Chaney Johnson Forward Norchad Omier Forward Tyrese Proctor Guard Nae'Qwan Tomlin Forward Luke Travers Guard/Forward Jaylon Tyson Guard/Forward

Cleveland Cavaliers 2025 summer league schedule

The Cleveland Cavaliers will tip off their summer league season in the 2025 Las Vegas Summer League.

They begin the tournament on July 10 and are expected to play four times before the playoffs. They will be absent from the Salt Lake City and San Francisco games.

Here's the Cavaliers' 2025 Las Vegas Summer League schedule:

Game Date and Time Where to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers Thursday, July 10, 5 p.m. EST NBA TV, COX Pavilion Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Saturday, July 12, 3:30 p.m. EST NBA TV, COX Pavilion Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat Sunday, July 13, 7:30 p.m. EST NBA TV, COX Pavilion Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings Wednesday, July 16, 3:30 p.m. EST ESPN2, Thomas & Mack Center

The Las Vegas Summer League is scheduled to take place from July 10 to 20 at COX Pavilion and Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada, Las Vegas, campus. Each team will play five games, with the top four teams qualifying for the playoffs.

