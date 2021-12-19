Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers visit State Farm Arena to take on the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Both teams have surprisingly been wildly different from last season. The Cavaliers are 3rd in the Eastern Conference after missing the playoffs a season ago, while the Hawks are 11th in the standings after making the Eastern Conference Finals last year.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been unexpectedly incredible this season. This is a team with an average age of 25, with no All-Stars, but is currently sitting 3rd in the East. They are on a six-game winning streak and have won 10 of their last 12 games.
After knocking out the 1st-seeded Philadelphia 76ers last season en route to the conference finals, nobody expected that the Atlanta Hawks will be struggling to stay above .500 through a third of the season. They are 14-15 right now and are coming off a disappointing loss against the Denver Nuggets.
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report
The Cleveland Cavaliers have listed Evan Mobley as questionable due to right hip soreness in their last two games, but he entered the NBA's Health and Safety protocols yesterday. Isaac Okoro is also under the protocols and will be sidelined for this matchup.
Head coach JB Bickerstaff spoke about the two after the rookie was placed in protocols, saying:
"We’re trying to do our best to stay in contact with them as much as we possibly can. Both of them are doing good."
Tacko Fall is under assignment in the G-League but might return due to the number of players absent. Meanwhile, Collin Sexton remains out for the rest of the season.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report
The Atlanta Hawks have a bevy of players listed on the injury report. Trae Young and Bodgan Bogdanovic are both questionable due to ankle injuries. Solomon Hill and De'Andre Hunter have both been ruled out due to a hamstring and wrist injury respectively.
Meanwhile, Sharife Cooper, Jalen Johnson and Skylar Mays have all been sent to the NBA G-League.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Lineups
Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers will likely deploy the same lineup as their last game. Dean Wade will probably start as the small forward with Isaac Okoro under protocols. Lauri Markkanen will take up the power forward spot instead of Evan Mobley, while Lamar Stevens starts as the shooting guard. Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen will retain their usual point guard and center positions, respectively. Kevin Love, Cedi Osman and Ricky Rubio will get the most playing time off the bench.
Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks will have to adjust their lineup if Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic both don't lace up. Delon Wright will likely replace Young as the point guard and Cam Reddish will start as the shooting guard in place of Bogdanovic. Kevin Huerter, John Collins and Clint Capela will start in their usual roles in the frontcourt, with Collins and Huerter taking up the forward positions and Capela starting as the center. Lou Williams and Danilo Gallinari are expected to get increased minutes off the bench.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Starting 5s
Cleveland Cavaliers
G - Darius Garland | G - Lamar Stevens | F - Dean Wade | F - Lauri Markkanen | C - Jarrett Allen.
Atlanta Hawks
G - Delon Wright | G - Cam Reddish | F - Kevin Huerter | F - John Collins | C - Clint Capela.
