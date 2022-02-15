Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 15th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Atlanta Hawks will host the Cleveland Cavaliers at the State Farm Arena on Tuesday, in a clash between two Eastern Conference teams. Ahead of the third meeting between the two teams this season, both the Hawks and the Cavaliers have one win apiece.

The Cavaliers are coming off a 103-93 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers, with their opponent holding on to their lead in the first quarter. Joel Embiid recorded a triple double of 40 points, 14 rebounds and ten assists. Darius Garland led the Cavaliers’ effort with 27 points, but the team fell short on the night.

Meanwhile, the Hawks held an early lead in their last game against the Boston Celtics. However, a strong third-quarter performance from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown – combining for 27 points – gave them the advantage. Trae Young logged a double-double with 30 points and ten assists as the Hawks lost 105-95.

The Cavaliers (35-22) have often gone on long winning stretches this season, holding on to third position in the Eastern Conference standings. They will look to bounce back and end their road trip with a win.

The Hawks (26-30), meanwhile, are on a two-game losing streak as they try to secure a spot in the play-In tournament. A win would be crucial for them before they start a two-game road trip against the Magic and the Bulls.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Cavaliers will play without the services of forward Lauri Markkanen, who is nursing a right ankle sprain. Guard Collin Sexton is listed as out for the upcoming fixture, after undergoing surgery in his left knee. He is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Player Name Status Reason Collin Sexton Out Left knee meniscal tear Lauri Markkanen Out Right ankle sprain

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

John Collins will not feature in the matchup against the Cavaliers, as he is sidelined with a right foot strain. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Delon Wright are both listed as questionable, dealing with ankle soreness and groin tension, respectively.

Player Name Status Reason Bogdan Bogdanovic Questionable Left ankle soreness Delon Wright Questionable Left groin tension John Collins Out Right foot strain

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

Third-year guard Darius Garland should assume backcourt duties, with Isaac Okoro playing shooting guard. Dean Wade and Evan Mobley could fill the forward positions, with Jarrett Allen protecting the rim.

Marc Stein



More NBA from me:



NBA Communications

More on.nba.com/351FnyQ Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace injured Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden on Team LeBron in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

The host Cavaliers now have two All-Stars: Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen.

Caris LeVert, Kevin Love and Cedi Osman will likely play key roles off the bench to provide some depth. Brandon Goodwin, Lamar Stevens and Ed Davis should also be available for the rotation.

Atlanta Hawks

All-Star starter Trae Young should share backcourt duties with Kevin Huerter, with De’Andre Hunter playing the small forward position. Danilo Gallinari could start as a power forward, in the absence of John Collins. Big man Clint Capela will likely be the starting center.

NBA



Trae Young sizes up the defender and hits a step-back 3!

Bogdan Bogdanovic could see plenty of minutes, and is expected to contribute from beyond the arc. Lou Williams and Onyeka Okongwu could see extended minutes in the absence of Delon Wright.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Starting 5s

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard – Darius Garland | Shooting Guard – Isaac Okoro | Small Forward – Dean Wade | Power Forward – Evan Mobley | Center – Jarrett Allen.

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard – Trae Young | Shooting Guard – Kevin Huerter | Small Forward – De’Andre Hunter | Power Forward – Danilo Gallinari | Center – Clint Capela.

