Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 6th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers go head-to-head against the depleted Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The first win of the preseason will be the aim of both franchises who are coming off resounding losses against the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls, respectively.

In the Cleveland Cavaliers' away game against the Chicago Bulls, the visiting team was completely overwhelmed. The Cavs will have serious questions to answer regarding their lineup construction and rotation, particularly at the power forward and center spots.

In that game, Evan Mobley, the 3rd overall pick of the draft, started the frontcourt with Jarrett Allen. Although the rookie showed a smooth perimeter game, the spacing just looked cramped. The guard combo of Darius Garland and Collin Sexton often ran into areas where the defense would just collapse on them.

A two-big lineup in the NBA right now hardly works. If J.B Bickerstaff can’t solve his frontline conundrum, the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers will have a hard time showing their potential.

The Atlanta Hawks were going to let the veterans work their way slowly into game shape against the Miami Heat. With many of their players just getting back from different injuries, the minutes were mostly given to the bench. Trae Young suffered a right quad contusion in the second half of the game and is questionable.

It is very difficult to get a decent picture of the Hawks’ performance because of the limited minutes played by the available starters. Nate McMillan is convinced, though, that their defensive focus would have to be better even without their best players on the floor.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Like the previous game,Tacko Fall, the 7'5 center of the Cleveland Cavaliers, is the only one who is not available to play. He is not with the team on this road trip.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Tacko Fall Out Not with Team

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks flexing after a bucket

Many of the Atlanta Hawks’ injuries date back to last season. Clint Capela, who was hit in the face by an inadvertent elbow, is still out. Back-up center Onyeka Okungwu is still recovering from a torn right labrum he suffered sometime in May after the Hawks’ season ended.

De’Andre Hunters is another Atlanta Hawks player who was injured last postseason. He tore a meniscus in his right knee during the playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Hawks list him as probable. If Nate McMillan decides to give Hunter minutes, it’ll be a quick hook for him.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is healthy and ready but is held back by the coaching staff. He is out resting for now. Trae Young, who suffered a right quad contusion, is healthy enough to play, but McMillan has already stressed that they would be extra careful with their superstar, so he is unlikely to playing.

Player: Status: Reason: Bogdan Bogdanovic Out Rest - Rest Clint Capela Out Injury/Illness - Left Achilles; Injury Management De'Andre Hunter Probable Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Injury Management Onyeka Okongwu Out Injury/Illness - Right Shoulder; Surgery Rehabilitation Trae Young Doubtful Injury/Illness - Right Quad; Contusion

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff could make some drastic changes to the starting five after that dismal opener against the Chicago Bulls. He could also just retain the same lineup and see how it improves. In any case, the starting backcourt should be set.

Darius Garland plays the point guard position with Collin Sexton doing shooting guard duties. Isaac Okoro had a solid season and will most likely keep that spot. A two-big tandem of Evan Mobley at power forward and Jarrett Allen at center would be interesting to see again.

The fun starts when one or two of Kevin Love and Lauri Markkanen come in. How Bickerstaff rotates the five bigs, including Dean Wade, is a puzzle that will likely extend into the regular season for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Denzel Valentine, Cedi Osman and Ricky Rubio had decent minutes the previous game and could likely get more playing time to rest Garland and Sexton.

Atlanta Hawks

No Trae Young and no Bogdan Bogdanovic means that new acquisition, Delon Wright and veteran scorer Lou Williams will be the Atlanta Hawks’ backcourt to start the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both can run the offense, but it will most likely be Wright who will be playing point guard while Williams concentrates on getting buckets.

If McMillan starts De’Andre Hunter it would not be for more than what is necessary. Otherwise, Cam Reddish or Kevin Huerter could take his place. John Collins takes his usual power forward position with Gorgui Dieng as his frontline partner.

The Atlanta Hawks' big men rotation could be thin, so giving Jahlil Okafor a few minutes will be good for his confidence and game shape. Solomon Hill and rookie Jalen Johnson are expected to see considerable playing time.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted starting 5s

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard – Darius Garland | Shooting Guard – Collin Sexton | Small Forward – Isaac Okoro | Power Forward – Evan Mobley | Center – Jarrett Allen

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard – Delon Wright | Shooting Guard – Lou Williams | Small Forward – De’Andre Hunter | Power Forward – John Collins | Center – Gorgui Dieng

