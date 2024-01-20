Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20, 2024

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Atlanta Hawks for the third time this season on Saturday. Cleveland blew Atlanta 128-105 in their first meeting on Nov. 28 before emerging with a more competitive 127-119 victory on Dec. 16. The Cavaliers, the hottest team in the NBA right now, will try to keep an unbeaten slate against their also in-form familiar opponents.

The Hawks are on a three-game winning streak, their first this season since late October to early November when they won four consecutive games. Dejounte Murray has been superb in the clutch for Atlanta in their back-to-back victories against Orlando and Miami. He, if Trae Young remains out with an illness, will try to lead the Hawks to a breakthrough win in the season series against Cleveland.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been missing Darius Garland and Evan Mobley for weeks already but they have found their best form of the season. They went 6-0 during their recent homestand, including a 135-95 beatdown of the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Cleveland will be hoping to take that form as they start a four-game road trip with a matchup against the Hawks.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks preview, odds and betting tips

The Hawks will host the Cavaliers on Saturday at the State Farm Arena where they are only 10-12. Tip-off is at 7:30 PM ET with live coverage available via the NBA League Pass. Local networks such as Bally Sports SE-ATL and Bally Sports Ohio.

Basketball fans can also tune in to SiriusXM, WZGC and WTAM/WMMS/La Mega for game coverage.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-140) vs. Hawks (+120)

Spread: Cavaliers (-2.5) vs. Hawks (+2.5)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers (o232.5 -110) vs. Hawks (u232.5 -110)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks: Game preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers have received superb contributions throughout the roster during their six-game winning streak. In their win against the Bucks, Georges Niang top-scored for the team with 33 points. Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen continue to be the leaders of this team. The Cavs go as far as they can take them.

Dejounte Murray has been the Atlanta Hawks’ headliner over the past two games. He has had back-to-back games where he hit game-winning triples. His value in trade talks is only going to go up if he keeps this up. Cleveland will be wary of him and his backcourt mate Trae Young (if available).

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks: Starting lineups

Dean Wade, Isaac Okoro, Jarrett Allen, Donovan Mitchell and Max Strus are expected to start for the Cavaliers. They’ve been humming during Cleveland’s six-game winning roll.

The Atlanta Hawks are likely to open the game with Saddiq Bey, Jalen Johnson, Clint Capela, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Dejounte Murray. Trae Young missed Atlanta’s game against the Heat due to illness. If he is cleared to play, he will get his customary spot in the starting lineup while Bogdanovic takes his usual sixth-man role.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction

The Cavaliers have just been incredible over their past six games. Even without two of their starters, they have rolled through opponents behind balanced scoring and contributions across the roster. The game against the Hawks will be tough as they are on the road.

The Cavs should still have a little advantage as the Atlanta Hawks will be playing the second night of a back-to-back set. If Trae Young is still unable to play, that will be an even better situation for them. Cleveland could walk away with the win with or without Young and do it against the spread.

Most oddsmakers suggest going over the total points scored by both teams.

