Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - February 15th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

After a few days off, the Cleveland Cavaliers will resume their four-game road trip with a visit to the State Farm Arena to take on the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday. Cleveland and Atlanta are tied 1-1 in their season series.

In their last game, despite the presence of new All-Star Jarrett Allen and rookie sensation Evan Mobley, the Cavaliers had no answer for Joel Embiid. The MVP candidate torched the Cavs, leading the Philadelphia 76ers’ onslaught to end Cleveland’s four-game winning run.

Darius Garland, who has been troubled with persistent lower back soreness, paced the Cavaliers with 27 points. The All-Star point guard was the only one who played his usual game in the 103-93 loss to the Sixers. Cleveland will count on him to lead them in offense.

Meanwhile, the suddenly slumping Atlanta Hawks will hope to regain their form against the emerging Eastern Conference threat, the Cleveland Cavaliers. After their disastrous performance against the youthful and retooled San Antonio Spurs, they gave up a huge lead against the Boston Celtics, losing 105-95.

The Atlanta Hawks’ defense is again the culprit for their dip in form. Despite Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Clint Capela playing well, it hasn’t been enough to offset their inept defense. They’ll have to play much better at that end to end the Hawks’ losing streak.

Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 15; 7:30 PM ET (Wednesday, February 16; 6:00 PM IST).

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cavaliers faithful will get a chance to root for their own stars in this season's NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were quite solid in their loss to the Sixers. They just ran into a buzzsaw called Joel Embiid. Allen and Mobley, who are arguably the best defensive twin towers in the league, looked helpless against the superstar center. Allen, in particular, was thoroughly outclassed by the All-Star starter from Philly.

The good news is that they’re not facing anyone of Embiid’s size and talent anytime soon. They’ll even be favored to dominate against the Atlanta Hawks’ frontline. The Hawks’ big men of Capela and Danilo Gallinari are good, but not in the same zip code as the 76ers’ all-world center.

Darius Garland’s return is a big boost for the team. His partnership with new acquisition Caris LeVert could be vital to the team’s success moving forward.

Key Player - Darius Garland

Darius Garland’s rise to stardom was probably something the Cleveland Cavaliers did not expect to come this early.

With Collin Sexton out and Ricky Rubio following suit, the 22-year-old combo guard has risen to the occasion. Cleveland are a more well-rounded team when the talented scorer terrorizes opponents off the dribble.

Garland, this season, is averaging career-highs in several statistical categories. He is posting 20.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 8.0 assists per contest. His eFG% of 55.3 is also the best of his career.

He has one of the best dribble and drive games in the NBA. His three-point shooting has remained average, which makes him such a threat anywhere on the floor. Meanwhile, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley have become more dangerous, with Garland directing the floor.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland | G - Isaac Okoro | F - Dean Wade | F - Evan Mobley | C - Jarrett Allen.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks defense failed them yet again against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

After going on a seven-game winning run, the Atlanta Hawks are only 2-5 in their last seven matches. During that run, the Hawks’ defensive rating was somewhere in the middle of the rankings. In their last seven games, that rating has dropped to the bottom.

The Hawks’ campaign has been defined by their defense. If they can keep that somewhere in the middle of the pack, their sizzling offense should take care of the rest. Unfortunately, they have not been able to consistently keep their edge and identity on the dirty side of the ball.

Even if Young sits down, the Hawks have enough offense to generate points to keep them in games. If they can retain an average defense, they should cause more trouble for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Key Player - Trae Young

The All-Star starter is just downright nasty in offense. He is shooting 37.5% from the deep, which makes his pick and roll dance with Clint Capela the standard in the NBA.

The 23-year-old point guard is the only player in the league right now who ranks in the top 5 in both scoring and assists. He is fifth in scoring, and third in assists.

Atlanta Hawks @ATLHawks



Shot of the Game presented by 30 PTS, 10 AST and 4 REB for Ice last night!Shot of the Game presented by @MichelobULTRA 30 PTS, 10 AST and 4 REB for Ice last night!Shot of the Game presented by @MichelobULTRA https://t.co/U2lwBZw1Xo

Young, like his teammates, is struggling in defense. He has to put more effort in defense, and lead the Atlanta Hawks by example. Atlanta constantly send help defense to their undersized point guard in games. Young has shown he can be better in defense; he just has to consistently show it.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young | G - Kevin Huerter | F - De’Andre Hunter | F - Danilo Gallinari | C - Clint Capela.

Cavaliers vs Hawks Match Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers are an in-form team, playing solid at both ends of the floor. Bogdan Bogdanovic has been ruled questionable, which could impact the Atlanta Hawks’ offensive flow if he’s sidelined. Considering the same, Cleveland could hold off Atlanta in a back-and-forth affair.

Where to watch the Cavaliers vs Hawks game?

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Local coverage of the matchup will be available via Bally Sports Atlanta and Bally Sports Ohio.

