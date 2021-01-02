Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - January 2, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been very impressive thus far in the 2020-21 NBA season and will be taking their momentum on the road to face off against the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks are off to a hot start, boasting a 4-1 record after defeating the Brooklyn Nets in their last match.

Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, January 2nd, 2021, 7:30 PM ET

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Click here to check out the 2020-21 NBA Schedule

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Atlanta Hawks v Brooklyn Nets

The Atlanta Hawks are coming off of their biggest victory of the season, a 114-96 defeat of the talented Brooklyn Nets. The Hawks looked very strong in this win and saw their stars Trae Young and Clint Capela shine on the offensive end. This win proves that the Hawks are a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference this season and will look to keep their momentum rolling against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.

Advertisement

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young is the key contributor for the Atlanta Hawks offense, and he will likely be very active again on Saturday versus the Cavaliers. Young, the Hawks' 22-year-old point guard, is averaging an incredible 30.6 points per game thus far.

Trae Young had Kyrie dancin' 🤭 pic.twitter.com/DRCVPdxb63 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 31, 2020

Young's shooting has been stellar this season, as he brings a 46.6 percent field goal percentage into the matchup. Young will be guarded by another star guard in Collin Sexton, and this could be the matchup that decides the outcome of the game.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G Trae Young, G Cam Reddish, F De'Andre Hunter, F John Collins, C Clint Capela

Advertisement

_________________________________________________________________

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Cleveland Cavaliers v Washington Wizards

The Cleveland Cavaliers started the season with three straight victories, but have since fallen in each of their past two games. The Cavaliers have many young weapons on their roster, featuring the 21-year-old Collin Sexton and 20-year-old Darius Garland. The production from Sexton and Garland has led the Cavaliers' offense thus far and seems to be the key to their success in the long run. The Cavaliers have a great opportunity to make a splash in the Eastern Conference standings with a win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

Key Player - Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton has been the biggest threat on the Cleveland Cavaliers offense thus far and only seems to be heating up. Currently averaging 25.8 points per game, Sexton has shown his ability to score from all areas of the floor. Sexton is only averaging 3.8 assists per game, however, and could perhaps benefit from facilitating the Cavaliers' offense a little more often.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were expected to be at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, but they’re 3-2 and turning some heads 👀



Andre Drummond

18.0 PTS • 14.8 REB • 3.6 AST • 2.4 BLK • 2.4 STL



Collin Sexton

25.8 PTS • 3.8 AST • 60.0 3P%



Darius Garland

19.2 PTS • 7.2 AST pic.twitter.com/YHdR9MPe03 — Trade Bait Podcast (@BaitTrade) January 1, 2021

Advertisement

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G Collin Sexton, G Darius Garland, F Cedi Osman, F Larry Nance Jr., C Andre Drummond

_________________________________________________________________

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks are looking like one of the strongest teams in the East thus far and will have to deal with the equally strong Cleveland Cavaliers. This game should be a back-and-forth battle between two high-powered offenses. I predict an Atlanta Hawks victory, but don't expect the Cavaliers to go down without a fight.

Where to watch Cavaliers vs. Hawks?

The game will be broadcast live on the local Atlanta-area channel, FOX Sports Southeast. Fans can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.