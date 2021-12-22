×
Create
Notifications

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Jayson Tatum (L) of the Boston Celtics guards Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers
Jayson Tatum (L) of the Boston Celtics guards Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers
Godwin Mathew
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 22, 2021 06:25 PM IST
Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics will face off in an Eastern Conference battle at the TD Garden on Wednesday, December 22. Both teams have met twice in the regular season and have split the season series so far.

Coming into the game, the Cavs secured their nineteenth win of the season against the Milwaukee Bucks. Cedi Osman scored 23 points off the bench and led the way for the Cavs over a depleted Milwaukee team. After that game, Cleveland had a COVID outbreak on their roster and had their fixture against the Hawks postponed.

This will be their first game in four days, which means that they will have some fresh legs to come into the game with renewed energy.

15 PTS10 AST+33@rickyrubio9 recorded his fourth double-double of the year in our #CavsBucks W! #LetEmKnow https://t.co/CwzGzbLjkg

Meanwhile, the Celtics suffered another disappointing loss, as they fell short of answers against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. The big man scored 41 points and had a staggering fourth quarter to snatch the game away from Boston. Jaylen Brown scored 30 points in the game, which is a great sign for the team. He will be hoping to put in a similar performance against the Cavs and help the team to a win at home.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Cavaliers have a long list of players who will be out of this game. Jarrett Allen, Ed Davis, Evan Mobley, RJ Nembhard Jr., Isaac Okoro, Lamar Stevens, Denzel Valentine and Dylan Windler will all be out of the game due to the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols. Collin Sexton is indefinitely out due to a meniscus tear he suffered earlier this season.

Player Name Status Reason
Jarrett AllenOutHealth and Safety Protocols
Ed DavisOutHealth and Safety Protocols 
Evan MobleyOutHealth and Safety Protocols
RJ Nembhard Jr.OutHealth and Safety Protocols
Isaac OkoroOutHealth and Safety Protocols
Lamar StevensOutHealth and Safety Protocols
Denzel ValentineOutHealth and Safety Protocols
Dylan WindlerOutHealth and Safety Protocols
Collin SextonOutMeniscal Tear
https://t.co/eyPlbTbePX

Boston Celtics Injury Report

Sam Hauser, Juancho Hernangomez, Al Horford, Jabari Parker, Brodic Thomas and Grant Williams will all be out of the game against the Cavaliers due to Health and Safety Protocols.

Player NameStatusReason
Sam HauserOutHealth and Safety Protocols
Juancho HernangomezOutHealth and Safety Protocols
Al HorfordOutHealth and Safety Protocols 
Jabari ParkerOutHealth and Safety Protocols
Josh RichardsonOutHealth and Safety Protocols
Brodic ThomasOutHealth and Safety Protocols
Grant Williams OutHealth and Safety Protocols
#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Cleveland:Sam Hauser (Health & Safety Protocols)- OUTJuancho Hernangomez (Health & Safety Protocols) - OUTAl Horford (Health & Safety Protocols) - OUTJabari Parker (Health & Safety Protocols) - OUT

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Starting Lineup

Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers star Isaac Okoro
Cleveland Cavaliers star Isaac Okoro

The Cavaliers will have to make a lot of changes to their lineups due to players falling into the Safety Protocols. Darius Garland is fit and will start on the backcourt alongside Ricky Rubio.

Dean Wade and Lauri Markkanen will share the frontcourt, while Kevin Love may start as center due to the absence of other bigs in the team.

If @dariusgarland22 does his hop, you know it's going in!📺 #CavsBucks on @BallySportsCLE https://t.co/S2r87z1cXN

Boston Celtics

Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics
Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics will be happy to have the services of their key players in this game. In the faceoff against the Cavs, coach Ime Udoka will most likely start Dennis Schroder and Marcus Smart on the backcourt. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will lead the team from the frontcourt, while Robert Williams III starts at center for the Celtics.

Tatum ➡️ Brown 👌🏾 https://t.co/Ci53sO5J8h

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Starting 5s

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Darius Garland, Shooting Guard - Ricky Rubio, Small Forward - Dean Wade, Power Forward - Lauri Markkanen, Center - Kevin Love

Boston Celtics

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Point Guard - Dennis Schroder, Shooting Guard - Marcus Smart, Small Forward - Jaylen Brown, Power Forward - Jayson Tatum, Center - Robert Williams III

Edited by Parimal
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी