Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s - January 24th, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

It will be a clash in the Eastern Conference of the NBA as the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden this Sunday.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are on a high after beating the Brooklyn Nets super team twice at home. With it, the Cavs are currently on a three-game winning streak.

In their last outing, the Cavaliers defeated the Brooklyn Nets 125-113. As a team, the Cavaliers shot 51% from the field, with 70 points coming in the paint area. Collin Sexton was the highlight of both the games and had a team-high 25 points in their last.

Former Nets' Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince were on fire, dropping 19 and 14 points respectively. The Cleveland Cavaliers are emerging as one of the playoff contenders in the East this campaign.

Collin Sexton is the first player in @cavs history to score 20+ points in each of his first 10 games of the season. pic.twitter.com/9iYzUAb7qZ — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) January 23, 2021

Things move fast in the NBA, the Boston Celtics, who were on a tear previously will now aim to do some damage control as they find themselves amid a three-game losing streak. The Celtics lost back-to-back games to the in-form Philadelphia 76ers. Joel Embiid schooled the Celtics with a combined total of 80 points in the two games. Kemba Walker has played well in his comeback, that said, more will be required from him as the season unfolds.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Injury updates

Boston Celtics players and support staff take the knee prior to a match against the New York Knicks

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without Matthew Dellavedova as he recovers from a concussion. In addition, Kevin Love remains on the sidelines recovering from a right calf strain. Love could miss action till February as per reports.

The rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers, including their new recruits will be available for the matchup with the Boston Celtics.

Advertisement

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Cleveland:



Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery rehab) - OUT

Aaron Nesmith (low back spasms) - DOUBTFUL

Payton Pritchard (right MCL sprain) - OUT

Jayson Tatum (Health & Safety protocols) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 23, 2021

The Boston Celtics have a few injury concerns ahead of Sunday night's game. Payton Pritchard will be out for two weeks as he suffered a right knee injury against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.

Besides him, Romeo Langford (wrist) and Jayson Tatum (Covid-19 protocols) have been ruled out as well. Aaron Nesmith (back) has been listed as doubtful but could get some playing time, his participation will be a game-time decision from the coaching staff.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Predicted Line-ups

Cleveland Cavaliers will be looking to continue their winning streak when they take on Boston Celtics at the TD Garden

Advertisement

J. B. Bickerstaff, the coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers will ideally like to continue with the same lineup that has helped his team go 3-matches without a defeat. Collin Sexton will be aggressive like usual, in the hopes of helping his upset another Eastern Conference giant.

Sexton and Okoro will feature in the backcourt, Cedi Osman and Larry Nance Jr. will resume their roles as the two forwards, and the big man, Andre Drummond, will be underneath the rim as the primary center.

The Boston Celtics will continue to miss Jayson Tatum's production from the floor and will look towards Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker to pick up the slack on that front.

The Celtics will probably go with Walker and Marcus Smart in the backcourt. Brown and Grant Williams will feature as the two forwards and former Cavalier man, Tristan Thompson, will fight it out in the post. The battle between Drummond and Thompson at the center position should be a fun matchup for fans to witness.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G Collin Sexton, G Isaac Okoro, F Cedi Osman, F Larry Nance Jr., C Andre Drummond

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G Kemba Walker, G Marcus Smart, F Jaylen Brown, F Grant Williams, C Tristan Thompson