Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics: Match Preview and Predictions - 9th December 2019

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 09 Dec 2019, 00:31 IST SHARE

Kemba Walker and the Celtics will host the Cleveland Cavaliers

Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics

Date & Time: Monday, 9th December 2019 (7:30 PM ET)

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Last Game Results

Cleveland Cavaliers (5-17): 94-141 defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers (7th December)

Boston Celtics (16-5): 108-95 win over the Denver Nuggets (6th December)

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers were hopeful of making progress this season following their underwhelming 2018-19 season. However, the Cavs appear to be heading in the wrong direction.

Despite solid performances from the experienced duo of Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love, the Cavs have won just five of their first 22 games - only the Knicks have won fewer games at this point.

The Cavs also gave up 141 points to the Philadelphia 76ers in their last outing, and a tough season lies ahead.

Key Player - Collin Sexton

Collin Sexton has performed well despite Cleveland's poor form

Advertisement

While much of the Cavs roster could be traded in the coming weeks, Collin Sexton is expected to play a role for the foreseeable future.

The 20-year-old is currently averaging 17.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest, and he will be eager to impress against the Celtics' young talent in Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Cavaliers Predicted Lineup:

Kevin Love, Cedi Osman, Tristan Thompson, Darius Garland, Collin Sexton

Boston Celtics Preview

The Celtics played just twice over the past week, managing to pick up impressive wins over the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets.

Boston held both Miami and Denver to well under 100 points, and the Celtics' defense is now allowing just 103.5 points per game, which is the third-best in the NBA.

Daniel Theis has continued to impress at the center position, and with Gordon Hayward closing in on a return, the Celtics are in a strong position right now.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum could earn a first All-Star call-up this season

Jayson Tatum has been excellent since the summer departure of Kyrie Irving, and the 21-year-old is currently averaging career highs in points (21.2), rebounds (7.0), and assists (2.9).

Tatum has also managed at least 26 points in three of his past four outings, and he will be looking to take advantage of a poor Cleveland defense.

Celtics Predicted Lineup:

Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis, Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart

Cavaliers vs Celtics Match Prediction

While this would have been a blockbuster clash 18 months ago, the Celtics and Cavs couldn't be further apart right now, and Boston should ease to a 10th consecutive win at home.

Where to Watch Cavaliers vs Celtics

The game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Boston and FOX Sports Ohio from 7:30 PM (ET). You can live stream the game via NBA League Pass.