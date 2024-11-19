Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics predicted starting lineups and depth chart for Nov. 19 | 2024 Emirates NBA Cup

The undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers will be on the road Tuesday to face the Boston Celtics in an East Group C 2024 Emirates NBA Cup game. These are by far the two best teams in the East. Cleveland leads the standings after a 15-0 start to the season, while Boston is second with an 11-3 record.

The Cavs are coming off a 128-114 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Four starters scored 20 points at least and were led by Darius Garland’s 25 points and 12 assists.

Boston, meanwhile, is coming off a 126-123 overtime win against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday. Jayson Tatum had a near triple-double with 24 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, while Jaylen Brown had 27 points. All Boston starters scored in double digits.

The Cavaliers vs Celtics game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. EST from TD Garden. The game will be broadcast nationally on TNT. It will also air locally on NBC Sports Boston. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics: Injury Reports

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report for Nov. 19

Donovan Mitchell, who sat out the last game to rest, is not on the injury report for Tuesday’s contest. Cleveland, however, will be without Dean Wade (ankle), Sam Merrill (ankle), Max Strus (hip) and Emoni Bates (right knee). Isaac Okoro (ankle) and Caris LeVert (knee) are questionable.

Boston Celtics injury report for Nov. 19

The Celtics continue to be without Kristaps Porzingis (foot), while Payton Pritchard is questionable for Tuesday’s game with a left thumb strain.

Here’s a look at the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics’ starting lineups and depth charts for Nov. 19.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics: Starting lineups and depth chart

Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Darius Garland Ty Jerome Donovan Mitchell SG Donovan Mitchell Caris LeVert (DD) Jaylen Tyson SF Isaac Okoro (DD) Georges Niang Jaylen Tyson PF Evan Mobley Georges Niang JT Thor C Jarrett Allen Evan Mobley Tristan Thompson

*DD denotes day-to-day

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard (DD) Derrick White SG Derrick White Payton Pritchard (DD) Jaylen Brown SF Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser Jayson Tatum PF Jayson Tatum Sam Hauser Jordan Walsh C Al Horford Neemias Queta Luke Kornet

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics: Key matchups

Cleveland’s backcourt vs Boston’s backcourt

The Cavaliers have found great production from Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. Mitchell is averaging 24.6 points per game, while Garland averages 21.4 ppg.

Boston isn’t far behind with Jaylen Brown (25.6 ppg) and Derrick White (18.9). While Brown doesn't start as a guard, he switches to the role during games.

So, whichever backcourt has the better game on Tuesday can help elevate their team to a win.

Jayson Tatum vs Cleveland’s frontcourt

Jayson Tatum is having a career year with averages of 29.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.4 steals. While Tatum is an early MVP candidate, Cleveland’s Evan Mobley is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate with averages of 18.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 0.9 steals. He will also get help from Jarrett Allen, who averages 14.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals.

There’s no doubt that the Cavs have the better frontcourt. However, if Tatum can have a great game, it can offset the Cleveland bigs' influence on the game.

