Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 12, 2023

The Cleveland Cavaliers (13-10) will face the Boston Celtics (16-5) on Tuesday, December 12. The Celtics come into the game with a rest advantage, having not played since Friday, December 8. The Cavaliers will be on the second night of back-to-back encounters, having lost to the Orlando Magic on Monday, December 11.

Boston's roster has a clean bill of health, while the Cavaliers' primary rotations are all expected to feature in the contest. The Celtics currently sit atop the Eastern Conference and have shown glimpses of why they're considered to be among the favorites to lift a championship. The Cavaliers, on the other hand, have bounced back from a difficult start to the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: Cleveland Cavaliers (13-10) vs. Boston Celtics (16-5)

Date and Time: Dec. 11, 2023 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: TD Garden, Boston

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics: Preview

With a full-strength roster available, the Boston Celtics will lean on their floor spacing as a counter to the Cleveland Cavaliers' size in the front court. Kristaps Porzingins allows Boston's offense to operate at an elite level in the half-court, creating the necessary space for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to attack the lanes off the dribble.

However, Cleveland's size could prove to be a problem for Boston. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are both valuable rim protectors on the defensive end, and can help control the glass on offense while also offering vertical spacing and post-entry passing outlets.

Joe Mazzulla likes to get creative when defending size. Expect to see Jrue Holiday spending significant time guarding Cleveland's bigs, which is designed to negate any potential mismatches on switching actions once the Cavaliers go to their pick-and-roll actions.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics: Predicted starting lineups

The Boston Celtics starting lineup could look like this: Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Kristaps Porzingis.

Boston has arguably the strongest starting five in the NBA. Cleveland will have a tough task in trying to contain Boston's starting unit.

The Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup could look like this: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Dean Wade, Jarrett Allen.

Max Strus has been a vital addition to the Cavaliers' rotation this season. His floor spacing has opened things up for Mitchell and Garland to attack the lanes and get their shots off with more ease.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics: Betting tips

Kristaps Porzingis has scored over 17.5 points in six of his last 10 games. He is -108 to score over 17.5 against the Cavaliers, or you can take the under for -125.

Jayson Tatum is -115 to score over 25.5 points, which he's done in four of his last 10 outings. If you don't feel confident Tatum will get 26 or more, you can take the under for -115.

Derrick White has hit more than 2.5 threes in five of his last 10 games. As White's role changes game to game, you can get the under for -180. If you're feeling confident, the over is set at +150.

Jrue Holiday is one of the best rebounding guards in the NBA. He has secured over 5.5 boards in nine of his last 10 games. You can get -150 on the over or -142 on the under heading into the contest against the Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics: Prediction

The Boston Celtics are heavy favorites heading into their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They're -10 on the spread (-110) and -450 on the money line. Boston's elite top-six rotation will be a difficult obstacle for the Cavaliers, and could create some mismatches issues throughout the game.

However, the Cavaliers can't be counted out of the game. Donovan Mitchell is an elite shot-maker and is incredibly reliable in the clutch. Boston will need to avoid being in a close game down the stretch if they don't want to be in a difficult situation late in the fourth.