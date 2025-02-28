Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 28, 2025

The Cleveland Cavaliers will face the Boston Celtics on Friday, the fourth and final showdown between the best Eastern Conference teams this season. Cleveland, which lost 112-105 at home in early February, hopes to avenge that defeat and even the season series. They will count on Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland to lead them on the road.

Meanwhile, the Celtics could be without several key players when they host the team with the best record in the NBA. Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday and Luke Kornet are questionable on Friday. However, Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford are available to help the Cs defend their home court.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

TD Garden will host the last meeting in the regular season between the Cavaliers and the Celtics. Basketball fans can stream the action live by subscribing to NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (+120) vs. Celtics (-140)

Odds: Cavaliers (+2.5) vs. Celtics (-2.5)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers (o232.0 -110) vs. Celtics (u232.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics preview

In the Cavaliers’ loss to the Celtics in early February, they got off to a lethargic start. They trailed 28-15 in the first quarter, which was all the Celtics needed to hold on for the win.

Cleveland cannot afford to have a poor quarter against the defending champions. To stay competitive, they must bring high energy on both offense and defense while protecting the ball to prevent the Celtics from building any momentum.

Meanwhile, Boston must control the boards and keep the Cavaliers from getting transition points. In the win in Cleveland, the Cs allowed the Cavs back in the game because of lackluster rebounding.

Additionally, if Jrue Holiday or Jaylen Brown are unavailable, Joe Mazzulla needs somebody from the roster to step up to pick up the slack.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics predicted starting lineups

Cavaliers

PG: Darius Garland | SG: Donovan Mitchell | SF: Isaac Okoro | PF: Evan Mobley | C: Jarrett Allen

Celtics

PG: Derrick White | PG: Jrue Holiday | SG: Jaylen Brown | PF: Jayson Tatum | C: Kristaps Porzingis

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics betting tips

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24.1 points per game in February, and the All-Star guard loves playing against the Celtics. In three games versus the defending champs, Spida is putting up 33.6 ppg. Mitchell might have another big scoring game, particularly if Jrue Holiday is out, and blow past his 27.5 (O/U) points prop.

Jayson Tatum did not shoot well in the last matchup against the Cavs. Still, he is averaging 29.3 ppg versus Cleveland. Despite the return of Isaac Okoro, Tatum might still top his 26.5 (O/U) points prop.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics prediction

The absence of both Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday would be a big blow to the Celtics. If both are out, Cleveland could tie the season series. If one or both of the injured stars are cleared to play, the Cs should be able to defend their home floor.

