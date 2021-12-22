Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - December 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers will head to the TD Garden for an NBA matchup against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, December 22. Both teams have met twice in the regular season and have split the season series so far.

Coming into the game, the Cavaliers put in a stellar performance to get the better of the Milwaukee Bucks. Cedi Osman and Darius Garland combined to score 45 points to lead the franchise to a 119-90 win on the night.

Post that, the team had their game against the Hawks postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Although they will be shorthanded against the Celtics, coach Bickerstaff is confident the Cavs will give their best at the Garden on Wednesday,

Meanwhile, the Celtics suffered their sixteenth loss of the season against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Jaylen Brown scored 30 points in the game, but his effort was canceled out by Joel Embiid, who racked up 41 points to lead the way for Philly. The Celtics will be hoping to bounce back strong from that defeat and put on a great show at home against the Cavs.

Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 22, 8:30 PM ET [Thursday, December 23, 6:00 AM IST]

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Isaac Okoro (#35) and Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a young side, but their performances this season have been splendid. They hold a 19-12 record and sit in third position in the East. The team has young guns like Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, all of whom have been sensational for the Cavaliers.

Although the team has been shorthanded due to Health and Safety Protocols, the franchise has always proven to be a unit with grit and determination. Playing Boston at the Garden is never easy but the way the Cavs have been playing this season, they cannot be ruled out despite all the shortcomings.

Key Player - Darius Garland

Darius Garland is proving to be one of the best young guards in the NBA. Collin Sexton's injury was a big hit for the Cavs, but Garland has stepped up his game and filled the void, which has helped the Cavs to a stellar start. He is averaging 19.1 PPG and 7.3 APG while shooting 47.6% from the field. With several Cavs stars out, the responsibility of carrying the team to victory now lies on Garland's shoulders. The 21-year-old will be hoping to put on a big performance and inspire the team to a victory.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Darius Garland, G - Ricky Rubio, F - Dean Wade, F - Kevin Love, C - Lauri Markkanen

Boston Celtics Preview

The Golden State Warriors recently beat the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have not played up to the expectations laid upon them this season. They hold a 15-16 record and sit at a disappointing 9th place in the East. Jayson Tatum has been firing on offense, but his performances have not transcended into positive results for the team.

With Jaylen Brown back, the team will be expecting to get back to winning ways. Their game against the Cavs could be a great opportunity for them to get to it. As their opponents are depleted and with the game being played at the Garden, things could very well go in favor of the Boston Celtics.

Key Player - Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum has been a player on fire this season. He is averaging 25.9 PPG and 8.6 RPG in the 31 games played. With the team missing a few of their stars, the Boston Celtics will be hoping for a big performance from Tatum.

His ability to make tough shots and go on scoring outbursts makes him a dangerous player. With the Cavs team coming in depleted, Tatum could make use of it and fire on all cylinders at home.

JT with the jam 💥

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

G - Dennis Schroder, G - Marcus Smart, F - Jaylen Brown, F - Jayson Tatum, C - Enes Freedom

Cavaliers vs Celtics Match Prediction

The Cavaliers vs Celtics is definitely going to be an exciting game to watch. However, with the Health and Safety Protocols, the Boston Celtics look like a team that has a better chance of winning as they have their stars, Brown and Tatum, fit for this game.

Where to watch the Cavaliers vs Celtics game?

All NBA games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. The Cavs vs Celtics game will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports Ohio and NBC Sports Boston.

