Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Preview - May 9, 2024 | Game 2, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics matchup is one of the two 2024 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Thursday. This will be the second game of their best-of-seven series. Boston won Game 1 120-95 on Tuesday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Game 2 preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for May 9.

The Celtics hold a 139-87 all-time advantage in the regular season, while the Cavs lead the playoffs 24-23. Boston won Game 1 behind Jaylen Brown’s 32 points. Donovan Mitchell led the Cavs with 33 points.

Game 2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Eastern Conference second-round series is scheduled for Thursday, May 9, at TD Garden. The game begins at 7 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on ESPN. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (+625) vs. Celtics (-950)

Spread: Cavaliers (+13.5) vs. Celtics (-13.5)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers -110 (o212) vs. Celtics -110 (u212)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics preview

Game 1 made it evident that Cleveland could be in for a short series if it doesn’t turn things around soon. While teams are expected to win at home in the playoffs, it’s the manner in which the Cavs lost on the road that’s more worrisome. Cleveland was outscored in all four quarters. Mitchell was great but he found no help. Even the bench failed with just 15 points.

The Celtics stamped their authority in the first game. Despite missing Kristaps Porzingis, they overpowered their opponents. Along with Brown’s 32 points, Derrick White had 25 points, while Jayson Tatum had 18 points and 11 rebounds. Payton Pritchard was great off of the bench with 16 points.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Cavaliers continue to be without Dean Wade (knee), Craig Porter (ankle) and Ty Jerome (ankle). Jarrett Allen is questionable as well with a rib injury. Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff should start:

PG: Darius Garland SG: Donovan Mitchell SF: Max Strus PF: Isaac Okoro C: Evan Mobley

The Cavaliers’ key substitutes should be Caris LeVert, Sam Merrill and Tristan Thompson.

Kristaps Porzingis continues to be sidelined with a calf injury. With an otherwise healthy roster, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla should start:

PG: Jrue Holiday SG: Derrick White SF: Jaylen Brown PF: Jayson Tatum C: Al Horford

Boston’s key substitutes should be Payton Pritchard, Luke Kornet and Sam Hauser.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics betting tips

Donovan Mitchell has an over/under of 29.5 points. After a successful Game 1, he could be in for a rough scoring night. Despite the win, Boston was probably not happy about Mitchell’s scoring and should exert more defensive attention on him. Expect the guard to end the game with less than 29.5 points.

Jayson Tatum has an over/under of 26.5 points. After a lackluster scoring game by his standards, expect the forward to come back strong and drop over 26.5 points on Thursday.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics prediction

The Celtics are favored to win Game 2 even more heavily than the odds for Game 1. Tuesday’s game proved that Boston is at a different level and that dominance should continue Thursday. The Celtics should cover the spread for a win. This should be a high-scoring game with the team total being over 212 points.