Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Game 1 (May 7)

By Ernest Leo Hernandez
Modified May 07, 2024 12:03 GMT
Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics
Donovan Mitchell is the player to watch in the upcoming Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Cetlics series

Game 1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics NBA Eastern Conference Semi-Finals series begins on Tuesday at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. This will once again be a best-of-seven series, like in the first round of the playoffs.

The Celtics were the first team to advance, capitalizing on a Jimmy Butler-less Miami Heat, winning in five games. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers needed a Game 7 to see off the Orlando Magic and reach the second round.

The winner of this series will face the winner between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Game 1: Injuries

Cleveland Cavaliers Injuries

The good news for the Cavs is that Jarrett Allen could be making his return soon. The team will need him to anchor the paint, and he could be a huge factor in this upcoming series if he plays.

PlayerInjuryStatus
Jarrett AllenRibsQuestionable
Craig Porter Jr.AnkleOut
Dean WadeKneeOut Indefinitely
Ty JeromeAnkleOut indefinitely

Boston Celtics Injuries

The Celtics will need to survive against the Cavs without Kristaps Porzingis.

The Latvian big man has a timetable to return, and it will be by late May, which is at the tail end of the Eastern Conference finals if they advance past the Cavs.

PlayerInjuryStatus
Kristaps PorzingisCalfLate May

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics: starting lineup and depth chart

Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth chart for May 7

Unlike the Celtics, the Cleveland Cavaliers are going with a deeper rotation of 10 players.

Getting the most playing off the bench is Caris LeVert who logged in almost 30 minutes in the first round. Sam Merrill, Tristan Thompson, Georges Niang and Marcus Morris Sr. are all getting playing time as well, but the most was 12 minutes.

PositionStarter2nd3rd
Point GuardDarius GarlandCaris LeVert
Shooting GuardDonovan MitchellSam Merrill
Small ForwardMax StrusGeorges Niang
Power ForwardIsaac OkoroMarcus Morris Sr.
CenterEvan MobleyTristan Thompson
*Jarrett Allen

*Questionable to play

Boston Celtics starting lineup and depth chart for May 7

The Boston Celtics used an eight-man rotation with the Miami Heat in the first round. Aside from the five starters, off the bench were Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet, who filled in for Kristaps Porzingis.

PositionStarter2nd3rd
Point GuardJrue HolidayPayton PritchardJD Davidson
Shooting GuardDerrick WhiteJaden Springer
Small ForwardJaylen BrownSam HauserSvi Mykhailuk
Power ForwardJayson TatumOshae Brissett*Kristaps Porzingis
CenterAl HorfordLuke KornetXavier Tillman

*Injured

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Game 1?

The first game of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics series will tip off at TD Garden at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

ESPN has the television broadcast rights, and they share it to NBA League Pass subscribers for those who prefer to watch via online live stream.

SiriusXM, 98.5, The Sports Hub and WTAM/WNZN are the official radio partners for this matchup.

