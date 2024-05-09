Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 2 (May 9) | 2024 NBA Playoffs 

  • home icon
By Arhaan Raje
Modified May 09, 2024 18:27 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 2

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics resume their 2024 NBA Playoffs Conference semis in Thursday's Game 2 contest at TD Garden. The Celtics won Game 1 120-95 behind Jaylen Brown's 32-point and Derrick White's 25-point outings, taking a 1-0 series lead.

The Celtics played like the heavy favorites they were deemed to be. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers couldn't provide much support to Donovan Mitchell, who was the lone bright spot with 33 points. He shot 48.0%.

The Celtics gained a 10-point lead at halftime and built on their advantage as the second half progressed. Game 2 is expected to go the same way as the Celtics are -950 favorites with a -13.5 spread.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Injury Reports for Game 2

Cavaliers injury report

The Cavaliers have four players on their injury report. Jarrett Allen is questionable with a rib contusion, while Ty Jerome (ankle), Craigh Porter Jr. (ankle) and Dean Wade (knee) are ruled out.

Celtics injury report

The Celtics will be without Kristaps Porzingis because of a calf injury.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 2

Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Max Strus and Evan Mobley will start for the Cavaliers if Jarrett Allen remains out. Allen will replace Okoro if he's available to play.

Point guardsDarius GarlandCaris LeVert
Shooting guardsDonovan Mitchell Sam Merrill Isaac Okoro
Small forwardsMax StrusGeorges Niang
Power forwardsEvan Mobley Marcus Morris Sr.
CentersJarrett AllenTristan Thompson Damian Jones

Boston Celtics Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford will start for the Celtics. Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet will play the most minutes off the bench.

Point guardsJrue HolidayPayton Pritchard
Shooting guardDerrick White
Sam HauserJaden Springer
Small forwardsJaylen BrownSvi Mykhailiuk
Power forwardsJayson Tatum
Oshae Brissett

Centers Al Horford Luke Kornet Xavier Tillman Sr.

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Game 2?

ESPN will broadcast Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference semis between the Cavaliers and Celtics, while Bally Sports Ohio and NBC Sports Boston will provide local coverage. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET at TD Garden, the Celtics' home floor.

Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and Jaylen Brown are the marquee stars in action for this game. The Celtics are the overwhelming favorites to win, owing to their home dominance and superior talent.

The Cavaliers lack the personnel to match up against the C's, especially without starting center Jarrett Allen, who could miss Thursday's contest. He hasn't been available since Game 5 of the first-round series against the Orlando Magic.

