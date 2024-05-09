Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 2 (May 9) | 2024 NBA Playoffs 

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics resume their 2024 NBA Playoffs Conference semis in Thursday's Game 2 contest at TD Garden. The Celtics won Game 1 120-95 behind Jaylen Brown's 32-point and Derrick White's 25-point outings, taking a 1-0 series lead.

The Celtics played like the heavy favorites they were deemed to be. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers couldn't provide much support to Donovan Mitchell, who was the lone bright spot with 33 points. He shot 48.0%.

The Celtics gained a 10-point lead at halftime and built on their advantage as the second half progressed. Game 2 is expected to go the same way as the Celtics are -950 favorites with a -13.5 spread.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Injury Reports for Game 2

Cavaliers injury report

The Cavaliers have four players on their injury report. Jarrett Allen is questionable with a rib contusion, while Ty Jerome (ankle), Craigh Porter Jr. (ankle) and Dean Wade (knee) are ruled out.

Celtics injury report

The Celtics will be without Kristaps Porzingis because of a calf injury.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 2

Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Isaac Okoro, Max Strus and Evan Mobley will start for the Cavaliers if Jarrett Allen remains out. Allen will replace Okoro if he's available to play.

Point guards Darius Garland Caris LeVert

Shooting guards Donovan Mitchell Sam Merrill Isaac Okoro Small forwards Max Strus Georges Niang

Power forwards Evan Mobley Marcus Morris Sr. Centers Jarrett Allen Tristan Thompson Damian Jones

Boston Celtics Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford will start for the Celtics. Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet will play the most minutes off the bench.

Point guards Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard Shooting guard Derrick White

Sam Hauser Jaden Springer Small forwards Jaylen Brown Svi Mykhailiuk Power forwards Jayson Tatum

Oshae Brissett



Centers Al Horford Luke Kornet Xavier Tillman Sr.

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Game 2?

ESPN will broadcast Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference semis between the Cavaliers and Celtics, while Bally Sports Ohio and NBC Sports Boston will provide local coverage. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET at TD Garden, the Celtics' home floor.

Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and Jaylen Brown are the marquee stars in action for this game. The Celtics are the overwhelming favorites to win, owing to their home dominance and superior talent.

The Cavaliers lack the personnel to match up against the C's, especially without starting center Jarrett Allen, who could miss Thursday's contest. He hasn't been available since Game 5 of the first-round series against the Orlando Magic.