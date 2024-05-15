Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for May 15 | 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 5

The Boston Celtics are looking to eliminate the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. The Celtics went into Cleveland with the series tied at 1-1. They conquered the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse by winning Games 3 and 4 to take a commanding 3-1 lead.

Jayson Tatum led the way for Boston in Game 4, finishing with 33 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Jaylen Brown added 27 points and eight rebounds, while Jrue Holiday contributed 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Payton Pritchard came off the bench to score 11 points in 26 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers were without Donovan Mitchell in Game 4 due to a strained left calf. Darius Garland helped the Cavs put up a fight with 30 points, three rebounds and seven assists. Evan Mobley and Caris LeVert scored 19 points each, while Max Strus had 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the 109-102 loss.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics injury reports

The Cleveland Cavaliers have five players on their injury report – Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, Craig Porter Jr. and Ty Jerome. The first four players are listed as questionable, while Jerome has been listed as out as he continues to recover from an ankle surgery.

Mitchell is still dealing with a strained left calf, while Allen is recovering from a right rib contusion. LeVert has a bone bruise in his left knee suffered in Game 4, while Porter has a sprained left ankle. All four players are expected to be evaluated before tip-off.

Meanwhile, the Celtics have only one player on their injury report, and it's Kristaps Porzingis. The Latvian unicorn has not played since suffering a right soleus strain in Game 4 of Boston's first-round series against the Miami Heat.

Porzingis remains out due to the injury but is expected to play in the next round if the Celtics qualify.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

If Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen get cleared before tip-off, here's how head coach J.B. Bickerstaff could line up:

PG: Darius Garland | SG: Donovan Mitchell | SF: Max Strus | PF: Evan Mobley | C: Jarrett Allen

POS STARTERS SECOND THIRD PG Darius Garland Craig Porter Jr. -

SG Donovan Mitchell Caris LeVert Sam Merrill SF Max Strus Isaac Okoro Georges Niang PF Evan Mobley Dean Wade Marcus Morris C Jarrett Allen Tristan Thompson Damian Jones

Boston Celtics Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Coach Joe Mazzulla is expected to continue using his regular starting lineup, replacing Kristaps Porzingis with Al Horford:

PG: Jrue Holiday | SG: Derrick White | SF: Jaylen Brown | PF: Jayson Tatum | C: Al Horford

POS STARTERS SECOND THIRD PG Jrue Holiday Payton Pritchard

Jaden Springer

SG Derrick White Svi Mykhailiuk

Alex Fudge SF Jaylen Brown Sam Hauser Jordan Walsh PF Jayson Tatum Xavier Tillman

Luke Kornet

C Kristaps Porzingis Al Horford Neemias Queta



How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Game 5?

Game 5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics will be on Wednesday at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. It has a start time of 7: pm. EST and will be nationally televised on TNT and TruTV.