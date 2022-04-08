Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 8th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will host the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Barclays Center on Friday night. This will be the final match-up between the two teams, with the Nets holding a 2-1 series lead.

The Cavaliers were beaten 115-120 by the Orlando Magic in their previous fixture, despite a strong contribution from their backcourt pair. However, a strong performance by the Magic’s second unit swung the game in their favour.

The Nets, meanwhile, are coming off a 110-98 comeback win against the New York Knicks. Kevin Durant’s triple-double of 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists was the highlight, with Kyrie Irving dropping 24 points.

The Cavaliers (43-37) are seventh in the East, with the Nets (42-38) just a game behind them. This is a must-win game for both teams, with home court advantage at stake in the play-in tournament.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Evan Mobley is listed as questionable, dealing with a left ankle sprain. Jarrett Allen, Collin Sexton and Dean Wade remain on the sidelines, with their status unchanged.

Player Name Status Reason Evan Mobley Questionable Left ankle sprain Collin Sexton Out Left knee meniscal tear Jarrett Allen Out Left finger fracture Dean Wade Out Right knee surgery

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Seth Curry is listed as probable, suffering from soreness in his left ankle. Goran Dragic, Joe Harris and Ben Simmons remain on the sidelines, with their status unchanged.

Player Name Status Reason Seth Curry Probable Left ankle soreness Goran Dragic Out Health and safety protocols Joe Harris Out Left ankle surgery Ben Simmons Out Back soreness

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Odds & Spreads – April 8, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over & Under) Point Spread Cleveland Cavaliers 43-37 +300 O 232.5 (-110) +8.5 (-110) Brooklyn Nets 42-38 -400 U 232.5 (-110) -8.5 (-110)

The Nets, with their plethora of superstars, are favored to win against the Cavaliers. Momentum is also in favor of the Nets, as they’re on a two-game winning streak, as opposed to the Cavaliers, who have lost their last two outings.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. The Cavaliers have allowed only 104.5 points per game this season, ranking fourth in the league.

2. The Cavaliers have a 19-21 record on the road.

3. Darius Garland has averaged 23.4 points in his last five outings.

Brooklyn Nets

1. The Nets have an 18-21 record at home.

2. The Nets have won three of their last five games.

3. The Nets have scored 118.4 points per game in their last five outings.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro should assume backcourt duties, with support from Caris LeVert at small forward. Lauri Markkanen is expected to start as small forward, with Moses Brown manning the paint to round up the starting five.

Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry should be the starting backcourt pair, with Irving playing at point. Kevin Durant and Bruce Brown should fill the forward positions, with Andre Drummond starting at center.

The Cavaliers have a 26-24 against Eastern Conference teams. The Nets have allowed only 108.33 points to the Cavaliers in their three previous outings this season. Kyrie Irving has averaged 29.2 points in his last five outings.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Starting 5s

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard – Darius Garland | Shooting Guard – Isaac Okoro | Small Forward – Caris LeVert | Power Forward – Lauri Markkanen | Center – Moses Brown.

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard – Kyrie Irving | Shooting Guard – Seth Curry | Small Forward – Kevin Durant | Power Forward – Bruce Brown | Center – Andre Drummond.

