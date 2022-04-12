Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - April 12th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Cleveland Cavaliers will travel to Brooklyn to take on the Brooklyn Nets in a play-in tournament game.

For all their early-season hype, the Cavaliers (44-38) ended the regular season losing seven of their last 10 games. However, they have the explosiveness to cause trouble for any of the big teams in the East.

Meanwhile, the Nets have a lot of uncertainty surrounding their team, a recurring season-long theme for Brooklyn. However, things seem to be falling in place at the most crucial time of the season. Kevin Durant has recently returned from a knee injury, while Kyrie Irving is no longer unavailable for home games.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Jarrett Allen is out due to a fracture to his finger. Collin Sexton and Dean Wade are also out due to knee injuries and will likely miss the rest of the season.

Player Name Status Reason Jarrett Allen Out Finger Collin Sexton Out Knee Dean Wade Out Knee

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

Ben Simmons continues to be out with a back injury and joins fellow long-term absentee Joe Harris on the sidelines. Harris is nursing an ankle injury and has had surgery. Seth Curry is listed as probable.

Player Status Reason Joe Harris Out Ankle Ben Simmons Out Back Seth Curry Probable Ankle

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Odds & Spreads - April 12th, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Cleveland Cavaliers 44-38 +350 O 227 +9.5 Brooklyn Nets 44-38 -475 U 227 -9.5

Both the Cavaliers and the Nets are missing key players, especially the latter, who are without Harris and Simmons. However, the Nets will start as the favorites because of the presence of Durant and Irving and the team's recent form.

Odds Sourced from Draft Kings SB.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips

Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland is averaging 21.7 points. The Cavaliers will be without Colin Sexton and Jarrett Allen. Cleveland has won 19 games on the road.

Click here to bet on Darius Garland scoring more than 22 points in this game.

Brooklyn Nets

The Nets will be without Ben Simmons and Joe Harris. Kevin Durant is averaging 29.9 PPG. Kyrie Irving is averaging 27.4 PPG.

Click here to bet on this game going into overtime.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland and Caris LeVert should start in the backcourt, while the forwards could be Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley. Moses Brown should start as the center in Jarrett Allen's absence.

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs



2021-22 Regular Season By The Numbers, presented by on.nba.com/3uttjAl 22 = win improvement over last season, the second-biggest season-to-season jump in franchise history.2021-22 Regular Season By The Numbers, presented by @betwayusa 22 = win improvement over last season, the second-biggest season-to-season jump in franchise history.2021-22 Regular Season By The Numbers, presented by @betwayusa: on.nba.com/3uttjAl https://t.co/HVjmwRbcPl

Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry should man the backcourt, while the frontcourt could be taken care of by Kevin Durant and Bruce Brown. Andre Drummond could be the center.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets 60 PTS

8 3PM

64.5 FG%



And we've got every bucket for your enjoyment 60 PTS8 3PM64.5 FG%And we've got every bucket for your enjoyment

The Nets have won their last four games. . The Cavaliers have won three of their last 10 games. Brooklyn has won six of their last ten games.

Click here to place a bet on the game between the Nets and Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting 5s

Cleveland Cavaliers

G - Darius Garland | G - Caris LeVert | F - Isaac Okoro | F - Evan Mobley | C - Moses Brown.

Brooklyn Nets

G - Kyrie Irving ; G - Seth Curry; F - Bruce Brown; F - Kevin Durant; C - Andre Drummond.

Edited by Bhargav