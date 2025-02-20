Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 20, 2025

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets matchup is one of nine games scheduled for Thursday. Cleveland has the best record in the East at 44-10, while Brooklyn is 12th in the same conference with a 20-34 record.

Ad

The two teams have played each other 197 times in the regular season, with the Cavs holding a 112-85 lead. This will be their third game this season, with Cleveland winning the previous two games. They last played on Dec. 16, when the Cavs won 130-101 behind Evan Mobley’s 21 points. Cam Johnson led Brooklyn with 22 points.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets game details and odds

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 20, at Barclays Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on YES and FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-800) vs. Nets (+550)

Spread: Cavaliers (-13) vs. Nets (+13)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers -110 (o225.5) vs. Nets -110 (u225.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets preview

The Cavaliers have by far been the best team in the East this season and their record shows that. They are on a four-game win streak and have won eight of their past 10 games. Their performances also led to three All-Star appearances from the team. Donovan Mitchell was named a starter, while Darius Garland and Evan Mobley were reserves.

Ad

Cleveland last played the Toronto Raptors before the All-Star break on Feb. 12 and got a 131-108 win. All five starters scored in double digits and were led by Mitchell’s 21 points.

The Nets completely overhauled their team before the trade deadline and are very likely to miss the playoffs. They did, however, show some life prior to the break with a three-game winning streak. Brooklyn is 6-4 in the past 10 games. However, it remains to be seen if the team can keep up the run.

Ad

The Nets defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 100-96 on Feb. 12. D’Angelo Russell had 22 points, while Cam Johnson had 16 points.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets betting props

Donovan Mitchell’s points total is set at 23.5, which is under his season average of 23.9 points. He has three 30-point games in the past five matchups and should be in for a good game against Brooklyn as well. Bet on the over.

Cam Johnson’s points total is set at 16.5, a mark that the oddsmakers favor him to cross. The prop is under his season average of 19.1 points. Go with the oddsmakers' prediction on this and bet on the over.

Ad

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Cavaliers to get a lopsided win on the road. While the Nets showed some fight before the All-Star break, facing Cleveland is a different challenge altogether. We predict the Cavs to cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total exceeds 225.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Brooklyn Nets Nation! You can check out the latest Brooklyn Nets Schedule and dive into the Nets Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.