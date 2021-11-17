Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - November 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will host the Cleveland Cavaliers in a regular-season game at Barclays Center on Wednesday, November 17th.

Coming off a 92-98 loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday (November 15), the Cleveland Cavaliers will head on the road to prevent a losing slide.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets will face the Cavaliers on the second night of a back-to-back. The Nets enter the game on the back of a 99-117 blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors and will also look to return to winning ways.

Match Details

Fixture - Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Wednesday, November 17th, 2021; 8:30 PM ET (Thursday, November 18th, 2021; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Cleveland Cavaliers in action against the Detroit Pistons.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a great start to the season. With a young squad and a number of talented players on their roster, the Cavaliers rebuild has seen them start the 2021-22 campaign with a 9-6 record. They are currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Coming off their rematch loss to the Boston Celtics, the Cavaliers will be missing a number of players from their roster. This will raise some concerns heading forward. A major absence from the rotation will be in the form of Collin Sexton. With a torn meniscus, he could potentially miss the entire season.

The big-man rotation will also be severely shorthanded. Lauri Markkanen is out, while Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley are also expected to be unavailable for the team heading into this matchup.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Cleveland Cavaliers Rookie Evan Mobley will miss 2-to-4 weeks with right elbow sprain. Cleveland Cavaliers Rookie Evan Mobley will miss 2-to-4 weeks with right elbow sprain.

While they have the backcourt pieces to step up and score, the absence of solid rebounding and inside presence may cause serious issues.

Key Player - Darius Garland

Cleveland Cavaliers #10 Darius Garland looks to shake off a Portland Trail Blazers defender.

With a number of rotation players missing from the side, the Cleveland Cavaliers will have to look to Darius Garland to lead the side against the Brooklyn Nets.

Entering his second season in the NBA, Garland has emerged as a star-caliber player for the Cavaliers. A key member of their backcourt, he is one of the most reliable scorers in the side.

Gardland is likely to share the backcourt with veteran point guard Ricky Rubio in this game. Consequently, the 21-year old guard will have ample opportunities to take over scoring duties for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Ricky Rubio | G - Darius Garland | F - isaac Okoro | F - Cedi Osman | C - Dean Wade.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Brooklyn Nets in action against the Golden State Warriors

The Brooklyn Nets started their season with internal strife that led to a shaky opening. But as the season has progressed, the Nets have looked like the championship contending side many expected them to be.

With a 10-5 record and the third seed in the Eastern Conference, the Brooklyn Nets are coming off a loss to the Golden State Warriors at home. However, prior to this game, the Nets had put together a string of three wins. Those victories also saw the duo of Kevin Durant and James Harden put in some impressive performances.

The Brooklyn Nets' high octane offense begins the moment they cross halfcourt. With a balance of perimeter shooters and solid hustle players, the Nets will look to prevent a losing slide after their loss on Tuesday (November 16).

The Brooklyn Nets are still hoping to see the return of some key rotational players sooner rather than later. However, they, too, will be shorthanded heading into this game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Key Player - Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant reacts to a call at a Brooklyn Nets game.

The key player for the Brooklyn Nets in this matchup will be Kevin Durant. One of the most talented scorers of all-time, Durant has looked unstoppable early on in the 2021-22 season.

Putting up averages of 29.6 points and 8.4 rebounds to start the season, Durant's scoring prowess has only been matched by his efficiency this season. He is currently shooting 58.6% from the field and 42.4% from beyond the arc.

Durant has put himself in the discussion for MVP while also being considered one of the best players in the league.

The Brooklyn Nets are missing some key pieces in Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris heading into this matchup. Coming off a 19-point performance against the Warriors, Durant will look to switch gears and return to his scoring rhythm against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden | G - Patty Mills | F - Kevin Durant | F - Bruce Brown Jr. | C - Blake Griffin.

Cavaliers vs Nets Match Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets will likely emerge as the victors in this matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Nets have home court advantage for this game. Additionally, the list of injuries on the Cavaliers roster will leave them severely shorthanded while going up against a powerhouse such as the Brooklyn Nets.

Where to watch Cavaliers vs Nets game?

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets game will be locally broadcast on Yes. It will also be available on the NBA's League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game on the radio by tuning into 101.9 FM/ 660 AM.

