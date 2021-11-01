Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The road-weary Cleveland Cavaliers will complete a five-game road schedule with a visit to the Spectrum Center, the Charlotte Hornets’ home floor on Monday.

After battling some of the best teams from the West like the Los Angeles Lakers, the Cavaliers will have a rematch with the Hornets. The sorry loss against the Phoenix Suns was a reminder of how much improvement and consistency are needed from the Cavs to be relevant again. A win over the electric Charlotte Hornets would be a huge win to cap their punishing road travel.

Alternately, the Charlotte Hornets just got deeper and more potent with the return of last season’s leading scorer, Terry Rozier. Rozier was solid on his debut and was a big help for coach James Borrego to repel the Portland Trail Blazers.

These Charlotte players are really



LaMelo Ball finished with 27 points and the Hornets grabbed their fifth win of the season after defeating the 3-3 Blazers 125-113

The Hornets are looking to start another winning streak before they go on the road against the best in the West.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s roster is relatively healthy, except for Isaac Okoro, who is sidelined with a left hamstring strain. Tacko Fall and RJ Nembhard Jr. are not traveling with the team as they have been assigned to the G-League.

Kevin Pangos has been ruled out by the Cleveland Cavaliers for personal reasons.

Player: Status: Reason: Fall, Tacko Out G League - Two-Way Nembhard Jr., RJ Out G League - Two-Way Okoro, Isaac Out Injury/Illness - Left Hamstring; Strain Pangos, Kevin Out Personal Reasons

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

The Charlotte Hornets are likely to monitor Terry Rozier’s minutes against the Cleveland Cavaliers since it will be the second night of a back-to-back. The team has not yet submitted an injury list at the time of writing.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets:

Predicted Lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking for revenge after losing to the Charlotte Hornets in their first matchup this season. [Photo: Cleveland.com]

J.B. Bickerstaff has been using practically the same lineup when the roster is healthy. He should continue rolling out his imposing frontline with Jarrett Allen in the middle, Evan Mobley at power forward and Lauri Markkanen at small forward.

The backcourt is the same with Darius Garland running the offense and Collin Sexton operating as the shooting guard.

Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier’s return has moved Kelly Oubre Jr. to the bench. Rozier will start as the shooting guard, with LaMelo Ball being the primary playmaker.

LaMelo Ball tonight:



27 Points

9 Rebounds

7 Assists

50% FG



27 Points
9 Rebounds
7 Assists
50% FG

Gordon Hayward resumes his small forward role with the impressive Miles Bridges at the four spot. Mason Plumlee retains his post in the middle of the lineup.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets:

Predicted Starting 5s

Cleveland Cavaliers

Point Guard - Darius Garland | Shooting Guard - Collin Sexton | Small Forward - Lauri Markkanen | Power Forward - Evan Mobley | Center - Jarrett Allen.

Charlotte Hornets

Point Guard - LaMelo Ball | Shooting Guard - Terry Rozier | Small Forward - Gordon Hayward | Power Forward - Miles Bridges | Center - Mason Plumlee.

