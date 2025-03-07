Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction and Betting Tips | March 7, 2025

There are eight games on the NBA schedule for Friday, including the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets matchup at the Spectrum Center. The Cavaliers are back on the road and will look to extend their 12-game winning streak, while the Hornets have lost eight in a row.

It will be the fourth and final meeting between the Cavaliers and Hornets this season. The Cavs are looking to get the series sweep for the first time since the 2017-18 season. The Hornets haven't beaten Cleveland since a 120-110 victory on April 14, 2024.

Fans can watch the game on local channels like FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and FanDuel Sports Network Southeast. The game will also be streamed live on FuboTV and NBA League Pass, which are both paid subscriptions.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction, Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Cavaliers (-1552) vs. Hornets (+874)

Spread: Cavaliers -17 (-110) vs. Hornets +17 (-110)

Total (O/U): Cavaliers o234.5 (-110) vs. Hornets u234.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers are atop the NBA mountain with a league-best record of 52-10. The Cavs are having an all-time great campaign, but some are still not taking them seriously. There are doubters about the team's ability to be successful in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets are one of the worst teams in the league at 14-17. The Hornets are on an eight-game losing skid and haven't won since a 100-97 win over the LA Lakers at Crypto.com Arena back on Feb. 19. They have also been ravaged by injuries throughout the season.

Friday's game will be the 130th game between the Cavaliers and Hornets. The Cavs are ahead 78-51 in their all-time head-to-head matchup.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets Predicted Starting Lineups

Cavaliers

G - Darius Garland | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Max Strus | F - Evan Mobley | C - Jarrett Allen

Hornets

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Nick Smith Jr. | F - Josh Green | F - Miles Bridges | C - Jusuf Nurkic

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tip-off.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets Betting Tips

Donovan Mitchell has an over/under of 23.5 points via DraftKings. Mitchell is favored to go OVER (-125), which isn't a bad bet to make, as they are playing against the Charlotte Hornets. He has scored 24 points or more in four of his last five games.

LaMelo Ball is favored to go UNDER (-125) 24.5 points via FanDuel. Bet on Ball to go OVER (-106) versus the best team in the NBA. He hasn't gone under 24.5 points in his past two contests.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the overwhelming favorites to win Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Cavaliers are expected to beat the lowly Hornets and win their 13th consecutive game.

The prediction is a win for the Cavaliers, covering the +17 spread and the total going over 234.5 points.

