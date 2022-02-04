Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - February 4th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

For the third installment of their four-game series, the Charlotte Hornets will host the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Spectrum Center on Friday, February 4.

The Cavaliers are coming off a tough 104-115 loss against the Houston Rockets. Having split their last few games, the Cavaliers find themselves 31-21 on the season.

The Hornets, meanwhile, are also be coming off a loss. With a 107-113 loss to the Boston Celtics, the Hornets have now lost two games on the trot, and have slipped to 28-24 on the season.

The season series between the two Hornets and the Cavaliers is tied at one apiece. With the Cavaliers emerging winners in their previous meeting, the Hornets will look to take the lead in their third meeting.

Match Details

Fixture - Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Thursday, February 4th, 2022; 7:00 AM ET (Friday, February 5th, 2022; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Houston Rockets

The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a great 2021-22 campaign so far. They are 3-2 in their last five games.

The Cavaliers will enjoy some great news ahead of the All-Star break. With Darius Garland's selection to the All-Star team, the Cavaliers will see their first representative at the All-Star game since LeBron James.

StatMuse @statmuse Darius Garland is the first Cavs All-Star since LeBron James.



19.8 PPG

8.2 APG (7th in NBA)

47/37/91%



Steph was right. Darius Garland is the first Cavs All-Star since LeBron James.19.8 PPG8.2 APG (7th in NBA)47/37/91%Steph was right. https://t.co/Eziu7zBose

Unfortunately, Garland has been absent for the team in their last two games. Due to lower back soreness, the Cleveland guard missed practice recently, and is unlikely to return to action to action on Thursday night.

Although their last game resulted in a loss, the Cavaliers saw a huge performance from Evan Mobley, who had 29 points and 12 rebounds for the game. He could be a key player in this matchup as well.

Key Player - Jarrett Allen

Jarrett Allen attempts a hook shot.

A key player for the Cleveland Cavaliers in their upcoming matchup will be Jarrett Allen. He has been one of the most stable defensive anchors in the Cleveland roster. Effective at both ends of the floor, Allen is a highly efficient and reliable player.

Although he had a rather soft outing of 11 points and six rebounds against the Rockets, the big man could be important in this matchup. Allen averages 16 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.

Although the last few games saw a drop-off from him at the scoring end, Allen will look to play a bigger role defensively and at the rebounding end.

Given the lack of size in Charlotte's roster, Allen will have to nullify Mason Plumlee, and gather rebounds to ensure extra possession for his team. Additionally, he could be key as a rim protector and inside presence for the Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Brandon Goodwin | G - Cedi Osman | F - Isaac Okoro | F - Evan Mobley | C - Jarrett Allen.

Charlotte Hornets Preview

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics

The Charlotte Hornets will head into this game off a loss to the Boston Celtics. They are on a slide, as they barely hold on to the seventh seed in the East.

Their game against Boston was close throughout. Although a tough three-point shot by Terry Rozier tied the game in the final seconds, Boston pulled away in the final few seconds, thanks to successful free-throw attempts and a dunk by Robert Williams III.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp

Terry Rozier for the tie Terry Rozier for the tie 🔥https://t.co/x1u9MBaCIL

LaMelo Ball had a tremendous game, recording 38 points, six rebounds and nine assists for the game. While Rozier also had a great outing of 23 points, the overall contribution from the bench and the rest of the starting rotation was less than satisfactory.

Key Player - LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball looks on during the Charlotte Hornets game.

A key player for the Charlotte Hornets in their upcoming matchup could be LaMelo Ball.

In only his second season, Ball has become one of the most exciting young players in the league. Although he didn't make the All-Star team, the 20-year old continues to show signs of a future star.

Bally Sports: Hornets @HornetsOnBally Career high in points

9 assists

6 rebounds



That's an All-Star. Career high in points9 assists6 reboundsThat's an All-Star. ▪️Career high in points▪️9 assists▪️6 reboundsThat's an All-Star. https://t.co/rOOC1N9ugq

Coming off a massive individual performance in the loss against the Celtics, Ball displayed his ability to take over at the scoring front while also fulfilling his role as a point guard.

Ball has also seen an uptick in scoring in the last few games. Averaging 22.4 points and 7.9 assists per game for his last ten outings, the Hornets guard could play a bigger role in getting the offense going by getting his teammates involved.

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - LaMelo Ball | G - Terry Rozier | F - Cody Martin | F - Miles Bridges | C - Mason Plumlee.

Cavaliers vs Hornets Match Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets matchup could be an enticing game between two young, up-and-coming franchises.

The game could see a lot of back-and-forth. With Darius Garland out for another game, the Cavaliers have a genuine shortage in the guard position, with an All-Star out of the rotation. Conversely, the Hornets have a big problem, as the size at Cleveland's disposal could potentially overwhelm their interior.

The only real advantage the Hawks have is relative star power and homecourt advantage. Should they find their rhythm while shooting at home, they should come out of this game as the winners.

Where to watch Cavaliers vs Hornets game?

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Southeast. The game will also be available on the NBA's League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into WFNZ 610 AM/ 102.5 FM as well.

