Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - July 13th, 2022 | NBA Summer League 2022

The Charlotte Hornets are gearing up to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. Both teams will be hoping to have strong performances after splitting their two Summer League games.

The Cleveland Cavaliers won their opening game of the Summer League against the San Antonio Spurs, 99-90. RJ Nembhard Jr. led the way for the victor, dropping 20 points with four other players scoring in double digits. Cleveland dropped their second game against the Denver Nuggets, 84-76.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets had similar results. They dropped their opening game with a 96-84 loss to the Indiana Pacers despite having four players in double digits scoring. However, they bounced back with a 89-86 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Ty-Shon Alexander led the way with 22 points for Charlotte.

Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets | NBA Summer League 2022.

Date & Time: Wednesday July 13; 5 PM ET (Thursday, July 14; 2:30 AM IST).

Venue: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

Ochai Agbaji in action for the Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers dropped to a 1-1 record in the summer league after losing to the Denver Nuggets. Ochai Agbaji, the number 14 overall pick in the draft this year, had a poor night for the Cavaliers, recording only eight points on 3-11 shooting.

Key Player - Ochai Agbaji

With the Cleveland Cavaliers desperately needing a wing, all eyes were on Ochai Agbaji in the Summer League. The 14th overall pick was expected to produce big performances but has failed to deliver thus far.

However, his off-ball movement continues to impress. Agbaji's threat from the perimeter as a catch-and-shoot wing is a promising sign for the Cavs.

Jayhawks In The NBA @NBA_Jayhawks Ochai Agbaji’s first 2 threes as a Cav Ochai Agbaji’s first 2 threes as a Cav https://t.co/fHqCIFYlGo

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - RJ Nembhard Jr. | G - Ochai Agbaji | F - Isaiah Mobley | F - Luke Travers | C - Amar Sylla

Charlotte Hornets Preview

2022 NBA Summer League - Charlotte Hornets v Los Angeles Lakers

The Charlotte Hornets are also 1-1 in the NBA Summer League. The franchise fell 94-86 to the Indiana Pacers in their Summer League opener. But they responded by beating the Los Angeles Lakers. Ty-Shon Alexander and LJ Figueroa contributed to the team's win, with the latter going 7/7 from the field.

Key Player - Kai Jones

Kai Jones has had a poor start to a critical summer league for the forward. In the game against the Pacers, Jones posted 12 points but went 5-15 from the field, missing ten attempts from range.

The Hornets knew there the risk involved in drafting Jones. While he played little for the Hornets, Jones showcased his talent in the G-League, averaging 18 points and 11 rebounds per game.

Aram Cannuscio @AC__Hoops Kai Jones switches onto Washington, doesn't bite on the step-back, and blocks the shot. Kai Jones switches onto Washington, doesn't bite on the step-back, and blocks the shot. https://t.co/rb4AoSaHwy

Charlotte Hornets Predicted Lineup

G - Jalen Crutcher | G - Bryce McGowens | F - Kai Jones | F - JT Thor | C - Nick Richards

Cavaliers vs. Hornets Match Prediction

Kai Jones is due for a big night for the Hornets. Both rosters have a good offense, while the Cavaliers lack rim protection. However, the Cavs make up for this with Ochai Agbaji on the ball, wreaking havoc.

Where to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets?

It will be broadcast on ESPN 2, and viewers can also catch the action on the NBA League Pass.

